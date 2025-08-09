COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
7h

Awesome, keep going the truth is catching up to them 🙏🕊️⚖️🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gail Fagan's avatar
Gail Fagan
7h

BRAVO!!! Now let's keep the momentum, KEEP GOING!!! 💪💪💵💵💰💰💕💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture