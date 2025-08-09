BREAKING NEWS: Our GIVESENDGO Legal Fund has hit a new Record: $259,388! This is the largest fundraising in Alberta's history!

I am humbled by the incredible support I have received from the International Community in our battle to keep the Ivermectin Cancer Clinic going and stop Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith from criminalizing the use of Ivermectin so far!

Thank you to each and every donor! God bless you!

Thank you to all the doctors who have supported me, nurses, other health practitioners.

Thank you to my Legal Counsel James Kitchen @KitchenWellsLaw, who handed Premier Danielle Smith and her AHS and CPSA criminal co-conspirators a devastating blow, via brilliant legal maneuvering, kept the Ivermectin Cancer Clinic going and kept me out of prison!

Remember, Danielle Smith govt applied to have me imprisoned for 83 days!

The Legal Funds raised by the International Community have been used for:

Mar.5, 2025: $10,000 extortion payment to Danielle Smith and AHS

Mar.12, 2025: $45,792 extortion payment to Danielle Smith and AHS

May.8, 2025: $142,814 stolen from my Stripe by Danielle Smith, AHS and CPSA

Jul.29, 2025: $15,954 legal fees, James Kitchen

Total: $198,606 paid to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt to eliminate fraudulent application to have me imprisoned for 83 days and keep Ivermectin Cancer Clinic going for an entire year, helping thousands of Cancer patients around the world!

$15,954 Legal fees as my legal counsel James Kitchen dealt a devastating blow to Danielle Smith's team and her AHS and CPSA criminal co-conspirators and helped thousands of Cancer patients in the process!

Every single dollar raised will go towards fighting for Cancer Patients and for Ivermectin use in Canada!

You can donate: http://GiveSendGo.Com/MakisMD

Stay tuned for much more!

