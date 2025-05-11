BREAKING NEWS: Our GiveSendGo Legal fund has now raised a record-breaking $232,767!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government froze and raided my STRIPE account and stole $142, 815 in an effort to bankrupt and destroy my family and prevent my Stage 4 Cancer patients from getting help.

Thank God for donations from around the world who have offset this theft and pushed back against this evil action by Alberta's UCP government.

No other Alberta Politician has even attempted to freeze financial accounts since Canadian Trucker donors were targeted by Justin Trudeau in 2022.

Thank you all for your incredible donations, prayers and support!

God bless you for fighting this evil.

I am attaching some messages from my donors.

It's a battle of good vs evil and we will prevail.

You can donate at: http://givesendgo.com/MakisMD

Give a gift subscription

Share