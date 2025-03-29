AMERICAN SUPPLIER, BP Life, is based in St.Louis, MO.
Note: If you are taking Fenbendazole 1000mg a day, 100g Fenbendazole powder will last you 100 days (3 months!)
Is this a legit company? Seriously? They barely have any followers on their social media. Tried to buy bc dr Makis gave us the thumbs up on the product. They put 4 charges through on my cc….now thinking maybe a scam.
There are two customer comments on the BP Life product page for the 100g package that indicate possible problems with this company/product. They are pasted below. I don't know whether the commenters are correct about the packaging being deficient. One commenter says the company doesn't show lab results anywhere, but I did see on the product web page a lab report that is dated after the customer's comment.
Separately, the company's product description says the product is packaged in a "GMB compliant" facility in St. Louis. Is there such a thing? If it's a typo and they meant a "GMP compliant" facility, then I wonder whether a reasonable person might conclude that lack of attention to detail when describing such an important part of the manufacturing process might also indicate lack of attention to detail in the manufacturing process itself.
Here are the two customer comments:
Vine Customer
Aug 19, 2024
So so very vague
Received this fenbendazole & am not feeling good about it at all. While the packaging states that it’s 99% pure, FDA lab tested & packaged in the USA in a GMP facility...there’s absolutely nothing to back up these claims whatsoever. There’s no company address, contact info, website, phone...nothing. Trusted fenbendazole products show lab results in the product description &/or on their website, but this BP Life fenbendazole shows nothing of the sort. What you see in the product picture is it, there’s no info on the back of the pouch. Also, there’s no batch number, manufactured date or expiration date anywhere either. Just....nothing. I’m not comfortable with how very little info they share on themselves & this product. I will not be using it or recommending it.
Yambobo
Aug 25, 2024
Red Flags
Use of Fenbendazole is a very hot topic in health circles these days, so I’ll let you do your own research. That said... there are some issues with this particular product. Any type of medication sold in the USA... whether for humans or animals... must meet certain packaging guidelines. This product fails that test. Other than the BP Life logo on the bag, there is nothing showing the actual name of the manufacturer... where they are located... no contact information... where the product is made (packaged in the USA doesn’t mean it is made here)... there is no batch number... nothing. This may be a perfectly fine and safe product, but there are just too many red flags for me to feel comfortable using this.