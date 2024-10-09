Share this postBREAKING NEWS: My wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (threats & extortion) - 2500+ pages delivered to Police today!makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBREAKING NEWS: My wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (threats & extortion) - 2500+ pages delivered to Police today!Dr. William Makis MDOct 09, 2024268Share this postBREAKING NEWS: My wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (threats & extortion) - 2500+ pages delivered to Police today!makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81ShareSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare268Share this postBREAKING NEWS: My wife has filed a Criminal Complaint with Edmonton Police against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (threats & extortion) - 2500+ pages delivered to Police today!makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther81Share
So glad your wife and you are doing this Dr. Makis and so sorry you are having to!
I ask the Lord Jesus for your success, blessing and protection 🙏♥️
Good luck, I admire your fighting spirit. My contribution is tiny in comparison but yesterday I lectured a young radiation oncologist intern doctor in Ontario for 20 minutes about the peer-reviewed benefits of FenBen and IVM, Vit D etc. (he knew nothing about any of them) and the multiple conflicts of interest of Big Pharma. Spread the word, folks, one to one, one by one. Together even tiny mice can roar.