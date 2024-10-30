I started last year with 0 Twitter followers and repeated threats to my family from AHS lawyers and corrupt Judges.

I have just surpassed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith with 295,600 Twitter followers and I did it with every disadvantage the Premier has never faced.

Truth resonates with people. Playing politics doesn’t. Especially dirty politics.

I fear Albertans are about to learn a very hard and painful lesson in dirty politics.

Let me tell you what’s been my experience with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

During 2023-2024 Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was notified on over 100 occasions about the threats to my family by AHS and College of Physicians. She never responded. Not even once. Not even her staff.

I have been viciously attacked by the UCP Ministry of Health, when the Ministry spokesperson lied about me to the Press about my presentation at the June 17, 2024 “Injection of Truth Event” which was about mRNA Vaccines on Alberta Childhood vaccine schedule.

The UCP Ministry of Health declared full support for child sex abusers Dr.Fred Janke and Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami who were arrested by RCMP for creating and possessing child pornography involving children ages 5 and 6 being raped. The UCP Ministry of Health attacked me for pointing out that these child sex abusers were given their medical licenses back in 2021 while doctors who treated patients with Ivermectin like Dr.Daniel Nagase lost theirs. UCP Ministry of Health publicly defended these child rapists and attacked me for calling them out to the 18,000 live viewers on June 17th. And not a single UCP Ministry of Health staffer was fired for publicly supporting child pornography and child sex abuse.

UCP staffers from Ministry of Health and Ministry of Justice then leaked confidential government emails exchanged between me and Premier Danielle Smith, to AHS Lawyers who used them to commit fraud at Court of King’s Bench and attack me with a fraudulent Court Order and financial penalty. A corrupt Judge appointed by Justin Trudeau, Justice Avril Inglis, sealed the documents so the public would never find out UCP staffers leaked confidential government documents to attack my family. They then ran a fake story in the Edmonton Journal - what no one realizes is that the (now sealed) Court documents behind this story could bring down Danielle Smith’s government.

Albertans have been betrayed

I will have a lot more to say about the upcoming AGM.

I’ve given Alberta Premier Danielle Smith every benefit of the doubt possible.

She stood by while my family was threatened and extorted by AHS and the College of Physicians, and she did nothing.

I’ve received no support from Premier Smith in re-opening my Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute which remains under threats of AHS lawyers while cancer patients continue to die as they’re denied Cancer Treatment. 41 year old Steven Wong, Stage 4 Cancer Patient was denied Cancer Care by AHS while AHS lawyers block me from seeing cancer patients. This is called premeditated murder.

I’ve received no support from Premier Smith in my world class Cancer Research or in my Cancer Consultations, where I often have to pick up for the failures of highly paid AHS Oncologists who despise Premier Smith, attack her publicly and are not providing proper Cancer Care to Albertans.

But she boasts about the empty $2 billion Calgary Cancer Centre which UCP handed over to the NDP/AHS bureaucracy in late 2022. There will be little to no Cancer Care provided there and no Cancer Research - it’s one big AHS fraud.

My license remains in a hostage situation and Premier Smith’s promise to rein in the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta appears to be as empty and hollow as the watered down Alberta Bill of Rights.

They won’t even begin discussions with the Colleges until next year and not a single sabotaged healthcare worker has been restored back to their job and compensated. Not a single one. I wonder if Dr.Jordan Peterson knows he’s been betrayed as well.

And yes, AHS continues to inject babies as young as 6 months old with contaminated mRNA Vaccines, AHS continues to bury mRNA vaccine injury reports, AHS continues to block autopsies on the 6000 yearly “sudden deaths” and AHS continues to kill patients with Remdesivir.

Because they are in charge. And they can. And UCP has given them the green light.

My fear is that Albertans have been betrayed, and in the worst way possible.

From where I stand, Albertans have been betrayed on every single front and when this is finally confirmed, the anger that Albertans will feel will be unlike anything we’ve seen before.

This is nothing like Jason Kenney 2.0. This situation is potentially far worse.

And Albertans are going to be furious.

