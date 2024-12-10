Playback speed
BREAKING NEWS: My family was threatened by Alberta Health Services 3 times today - word has it Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doubling down with AHS to destroy my family

Dr. William Makis MD
Dec 10, 2024
25
12
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS: My family was threatened by Alberta Health Services 3 times today - word has it Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doubling down with AHS to destroy my family

They're expediting the process to have me imprisoned, or worse. At this point, AHS may try to have me killed. I will post Court Documents later today.

Legal Counsel is being retained and I will start GIVESENDGO to raise legal funds within 1-2 days.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
