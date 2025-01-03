BREAKING NEWS: My August 2024 Cancer Patients on Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole are starting to report back to me with test results and the testimonials are jaw dropping!!

I'm going to be sharing many of them here. If you've been amazed with some of the testimonials so far, you haven't seen anything yet!!

To my Big pharma and Alberta Health Services friends, I suggest you put away your bots & fire your lawyers. To radical left NDP activists & antifa, get mental help, now.

To UCP & Premier Danielle Smith ABDanielleSmith , come to your senses quickly, apologize and get on the right side of history .

I need a Cancer Centre & resources. Restoring ethical doctors, nurses & healthcare staff and giving them safe haven in Alberta would be nice as well. It's long overdue.

This is going to make international waves and the spotlight of the world is going to be on repurposed drugs. Ivermectin. Mebendazole. Fenbendazole.

@joerogan @TuckerCarlson

We still need to get COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines off the market - the tsunami of Turbo Cancers is just starting to arrive on shore and every Cancer Center is swamped. I am swamped.

You can ignore the issue only so long and eventually, even @elonmusk is going to notice and call it out.

Stage 4 Cancers, death in months, no response to chemo - this is what mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer does.

Finally, ignore or report the fake accounts using my images and info on Facebook, WhatsApp or Telegram. I'm not there.

You can reach me at makisw79@yahoo.com and that is the only email, any variant of it is fake.

I believe many of the fraudsters are hired by Alberta Health Services with Alberta taxpayer money as the local medical mafia (AHS) and College of Physicians wants to stop Ivermectin at all costs.

Their profits are in jeopardy.

They have no idea what is coming their way!

As always, thank you all for your support!

