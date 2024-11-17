BREAKING NEWS: Most CENSORED paper on EARTH - The Lancet-Censored "SUDDEN DEATH" COVID-19 Vaccine Autopsy Paper has been peer reviewed an published!!

It has been two years now, with unprecedented censorship from Lancet and another Elsevier Journal which pulled this paper at the last minute!!

This has never been seen in scientific publishing before!

325 AUTOPSIES of recently COVID-19 Vaccinated people who "DIED SUDDENLY" (largest autopsy series in the world)

"mean time from vaccination to DEATH was 14.3 days"

"73.9% of deaths were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 Vaccination."

Yes, COVID-19 Vaccines result in SUDDEN DEATHS early after vaccination (they also do it over the long term too)

Thanks to @P_McCulloughMD and @NicHulscher for the countless hours of hard work it took to get this published.

Congratulations to all my co-authors!

This is a monumental achievement in the face of historically unprecedented scientific censorship.

Yes, COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause SUDDEN DEATH and most are within the first 2 weeks - that's why they were labeled UNVACCINATED.

This paper proves WHY THEY DID IT.

They hid the deaths.

But we got them!!

Finally!!

