BREAKING NEWS: MAKIS LEGAL FUND hits $280,000

On Aug.15, 2025, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, CPSA Leader Scott McLeod, and most controversial Alberta Judge Yamauchi launched a WAR on Alberta Cancer patients and started criminalizing IVERMECTIN!

Please help us fight this vicious assault on terminally ill Alberta cancer patients.

While I will no longer provide any assistance to Alberta Cancer patients, we will fight this horrific crime against humanity in Court in September!

We have set a new GiveSendGo record!

THANK YOU!

You can donate at: http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD

I have an amazing lawyer, Catherine Christensen @ValourLegal who fought for Alberta Cancer patients in Court on August 15, 2025, some of you were there and saw how corrupt the proceeding was.

The College of Physicians brought NO documents to Court.

They had no evidence of ANY cancer patient harm!! NONE! They showed up to Court empty handed and demanded Alberta Cancer patients be denied any possible alternatives.

Google the Judge involved: Keith Yamauchi, you will be shocked what you find.

We can't fight this MAFIA alone.

While most Albertans are comatose and brainwashed by Danielle Smith's political theatrics, the International community is rallying around terminally ill Alberta Cancer patients!

God bless you all who are helping us!

My lawyer will also collect sworn Affidavits from Cancer patients around the world who have benefited from Ivermectin, Fenbendazole or Mebendazole (I will provide details soon). We will take them to Court.

We will also collect sworn Affidavits from Alberta Cancer patients harmed by this war waged by @ABDanielleSmith and her corrupt bureaucrats and one of Alberta's most controversial Judges (Yamauchi).

We will prevail over this vicious assault on Alberta Cancer patients and crimes against humanity, I promise you.

Justice Yamauchi took the first step towards criminalization of Ivermectin in Alberta.

LET THAT SINK IN.

