BREAKING NEWS: Last week I started a GiveSendGo legal fund to defend myself against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Office's efforts to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

In one week, the legal fund raised $139,400! I am so grateful to everyone who has donated.

You can donate at: http://givesendgo.com/makisMD

I am the first doctor in Canada whose family has been intimidated at their own home, and who is being threatened with imprisonment for defending my family. These threats have been reported by my wife to EdmontonPolice and RCMPAlberta.

God bless you all. I know there are many who support Premier Danielle Smith, despite the horrific abuses that continue in our beautiful Province of Alberta:

- Ethical doctors & nurses still can't work in Alberta and the corrupt ones continue to be promoted.

- The #1 cause of death in Alberta (cause unknown) is due to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Injuries that Premier Smith and AHS won't allow proper investigation of

- The COVID-19 Vaccine injured (like Carrie Sakamoto) are being viciously persecuted by UCP and Alberta govt lawyers who want to deny her compensation.

- My old Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute is still being sabotaged by UCP govt, causing thousands of unnecessary Cancer patient deaths (most Albertans have no idea this is still going on and Cancer patients are still being actively killed by AHS)

- Alberta children are constantly under attack by AHS who are forcefully injecting vaccine exempt kids at schools, and targeting babies as young as 6 months old with contaminated injections.

- Pedophiles and child sex traffickers are still being protected and defended by Minister of Health AdrianaLaGrange and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, who are giving them access to Alberta kids

- Pregnant Alberta women are under attack as AHS continues to force contaminated injections on them

- Stillbirths are skyrocketing due to COVID-19 Vaccines and this is being actively covered up

- Patients are still being killed with Remdesivir by AHS in Intensive Care Units and these deaths are being covered up

- Vaccine Injury reports are still being intercepted by AHS and not reported to Health Canada to protect AHS' big pharmaceutical partners in Alberta.

In the new year, my lawyer, James Kitchen, will contact Elonmusk and we will be looking at getting their legal team involved in my case, as AHS filed Court Documents stating they want to censor and silence me, in part, because of my @X (Twitter) posts and my Podcast on Twitter.

Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that any doctor who is being silenced due to their posts on Elon's social media platform will receive legal assistance.

Thank you all for your incredible support. I intend to defend my family and my cancer patients with everything I have.

Thank you and have a MERRY CHRISTMAS!

