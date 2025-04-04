BREAKING NEWS: Japanese researchers discover COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine spike protein damages blood vessels for up to 17 months!
I have repeatedly written articles about Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines damaging blood vessels and causing aneurysms, brain bleeds and strokes.
I reported over 7000 "died suddenly" cases in 2023-2024 on my social media (Twitter, Substack, Instagram), including young people with ruptured aneurysms, brain bleeds, strokes, etc. It took science 2 years to catch up with my posts!!
I have to credit Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi for raising those alarms back in early 2021. He was 100% correct! Dr.Bhakdi made many videos warning everyone about this but was viciously attacked for trying to help others understand the dangers of these toxic mRNA products.
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines must be taken off the market NOW. Every day they stay available, there is criminal liability to everyone involved with these products.
I was just thinking of the early early days of covid when we saw that video of that German doctor inside his own home giving an online lecture about the graphene in the shots and how that was like little razors that were destroying the blood capillaries and causing blood clots - and the German SS broke into his home and actually killed him. I think it might not have been this ' visit ' where the SS actually killed the man in his own home for giving lectures on the dangerous death shot that was being pumped into people worldwide....but the next ' visit ' they actaully killed the man. Not much has been talked about this. I've seen mention of it since then a few times, but its like Israel genociding the entire population of an ancient land - Palestine - and they get away with it. How can this be ?
It’s vital information and important for the public that you continue to share. These vaccines and others should immediately be discontinued and all those responsible should be jailed for crimes against humanity 💡👊🇨🇦🌎⚖️