BREAKING NEWS: Japanese researchers discover COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine spike protein damages blood vessels for up to 17 months!

I have repeatedly written articles about Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines damaging blood vessels and causing aneurysms, brain bleeds and strokes.

I reported over 7000 "died suddenly" cases in 2023-2024 on my social media (Twitter, Substack, Instagram), including young people with ruptured aneurysms, brain bleeds, strokes, etc. It took science 2 years to catch up with my posts!!

I have to credit Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi for raising those alarms back in early 2021. He was 100% correct! Dr.Bhakdi made many videos warning everyone about this but was viciously attacked for trying to help others understand the dangers of these toxic mRNA products.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines must be taken off the market NOW. Every day they stay available, there is criminal liability to everyone involved with these products.

ARTICLE:

Give a gift subscription

Share