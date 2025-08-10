COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
4h

Keep going the truth will set it free! 👊⚖️🇨🇦🌎🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Eibner's avatar
Mark Eibner
4h

Big Pharma has big money paid to these stooges!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture