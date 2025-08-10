BREAKING NEWS: International community is outraged at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's efforts to criminalize Ivermectin in Alberta!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rushing to Court with this attack on Ivermectin before Albertans wake up to what's going on.

They are insisting on August 15.

Vast majority of Albertans don't realize that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) is grossly overstepping their boundaries as set by Provincial Law.

They are trying to destroy my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic but Health Coaching is not regulated in Canada and the College of Physicians has absolutely no legal authority to attack it and no legal jurisdiction over it.

However, if they succeed, they will have the ability to target ANYONE using Ivermectin and no Alberta healthcare professional will ever provide any help to any patient with Ivermectin again.

They will come after nurses, pharmacists, naturopaths, and every kind of Health Coach and health practitioner.

In this way, they shut down the use of Ivermectin across the entire Province, effectively criminalizing it.

Doctors will attack and drop their patients if they find out they're using Ivermectin.

The chilling effect this will have cannot be understated.

This could lead to thousands of deaths.

Flood Danielle Smith’s Office with phone calls on Monday: 780-427-2251.

Flood CPSA Registrar Scott McLeod's Office with phone calls on Monday:

780-969-4969.

Demand that they withdraw their unlawful Court Application and attack on Ivermectin that could cost thousands of lives.

