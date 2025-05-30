BREAKING NEWS: I have respectfully declined the request by New York Times for an interview about my cancer work.

New York Times reporter Stuart Thompson has now approached me three times this week with a request for an interview.

After very careful thought, I politely declined.

Stuart Thompson describes himself as follows: "I'm a reporter for the The New York Times covering how false and misleading information spreads online and how it affects people around the world"

"What I cover - I write about online influence operations and the spread of false and misleading information."

Not sure how any of that applies to Cancer and the cutting edge work we do with the use of repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole.

I have one of the largest and most successful Cancer Clinics in the world.

We are starting to publish peer-reviewed work.

When it comes to "spread of false and misleading information" in medicine, nothing comes remotely close to the "safe and effective" lie.

I have not administered nor recommended any COVID-19 Vaccines, so I really have no experience or expertise in "spreading false and misleading information"

It seems The New York Times sent the wrong reporter?

Does the New York Times have a reporter who writes objectively about Cancer and Cancer Treatments? I don't know.

With an appropriately chosen NYT reporter, I would certainly have considered accepting an interview.

Maybe next time.

