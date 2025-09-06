It’s Official, I am being CANCELLED this week by the “Saviour of Alberta”, Digital ID Danielle, first of her name.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team spent $100,000s in Legal fees to accomplish something AMAZING for 4 million Albertans this summer.

They will force me to remove “Dr” and “MD” from my Social Media accounts this weekend. Temporarily. Well, for a few weeks at least!!

Best taxpayer money spending EVER!

On August 15, 2025, Danielle Smith’s team committed fraud in Court in their efforts to rush the criminalization of Ivermectin. The controversial Judge they shipped in from Calgary was also tasked with CANCELLING ME and ending my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic by forcing me to remove titles from my social media.

And so they got it. Court Fraud and all.

This weekend, I will remove “Dr” and “MD” from ALL my social media.

I have been CANCELLED!!! I can’t even afford pearls to clutch.

Will it WORK?

I hope so, I could use a break from helping cancer patients.

I haven’t slept properly in over a year. So hopefully they get what they wanted.

So…now what?

Well, the Court of Appeal wants to drag Danielle’s Team back into Court and review all the violations of Rules of Court they committed in getting this Court Order.

But Danielle’s lawyers are pretending they’re “AWAY”. Can’t be reached. “The number you have dialed is not in service”, when you call the Premier.

“Maybe Makis’ Ivermectin Cancer Clinic will collapse while we avoid the Court of Appeal” I can hear them arguing at the Country Club. Yeah…Maybe.

The tragedy is, this is temporary. It will probably last a few weeks, then my amazing lawyer Catherine Christensen will expose them at the Court of Appeal. With costs.

Yes, it will be overturned. But at least they will stick it to me for a few weeks ?!

I’m proud of my MD Degree. McGill University.

Best in Canada and one of the best in the world.

I had to have it notarized before coming to Alberta. Little did I know the snake pit of a province I was entering. Canada’s most corrupt province.

So in the meantime, I will replace “MD” with “McGill Medicine”.

In fact, on LinkedIN, I have put my PRONOUNS as McGill/Medicine.

Has a nice ring to it.

We will see how many weeks they get out of this multi $100,000 Legal operation.

Congratulations, Premier Danielle Smith. You’re a hero to all Albertans.

Instead of “William Makis MD” on Twitter, we now have “William Makis (McGill Medicine) for a few weeks, and it only cost Alberta taxpayers a few $100,000 dollars.

I sincerely hope I get a bit of a break. I’m tired.

I hope everyone runs away in terror. Maybe gets a booster along the way.

But seriously, look how desperate Alberta conservative politicians are to hurt terminally ill cancer patients. To deny them hope, deny them help.

This is how low they will go.

This is how evil they truly are.

I want the world to see this.

