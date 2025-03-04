She let an Alberta child rapist and child porn enthusiast go free in 2018! (source)
Her ethics and hiring were questioned by a defense lawyer who was severely punished for doing so.
Justice Avril Inglis conspired with Alberta Health Services to commit fraud in Court and extort and threaten my family in violation of the Criminal Code of Canada.
She ordered the raid on my STRIPE account and theft of the only income my family has, two days after Twitter Support recovered my account from hackers who deleted 44,000 of my Twitter posts on the same morning.
This Judge spent 4 years running up the extortion Court costs on behalf of Alberta Health Services, by issuing one fraudulent Court Order after another.
I’ve had to deal with abuse from this Judge since 2021 when she was “suddenly” assigned to oversee my $13.5 million lawsuit against AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta. She has been sabotaging my lawsuit ever since.
The AHS Lawyers who threatened me with 83 days imprisonment applied directly to her so she could issue yet another fraudulent Court Order.
She was also the 1st Judge appointed in Alberta by Justin Trudeau in 2016 after he was elected Prime Minister of Canada.
Corrupt judges are a plague in Canada, and the USA. What a disgrace!
So glad you are bravely shining a light on these corrupt officials. We would welcome you with open arms in America. THANK YOU FOR YOUR HARD WORK, Dr. Makis!