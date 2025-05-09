COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
4h

Keep standing, the truth will set this all free. Their evil is coming to an end they are crumbling under the weight of their lies. We all have our part and your information and insight is needed to help better humanity. 🙏 and strength your way, justice is coming ⚖️👊🇨🇦🌎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carmalita Grima's avatar
Carmalita Grima
4h

Dr. Makis thank you for being a light in the darkness — your perseverance never giving up has made it clear who are the corrupt ones!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture