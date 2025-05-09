BREAKING NEWS: GiveSendGo unfreezes $232,200 Legal fund after Premier Danielle Smith's Government steals $142,815 from my STRIPE Account!!

My family is being threatened and extorted by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office, which froze my Stripe account and stole $142,815 from it in an unprecedented attack on 1000s of Cancer Patients!

The only other politician to freeze financial accounts in Canada (of donors to Canadian Truckers) was JustinTrudeau on the advice of Canada's new Primer Minister MarkJCarney (who incidentally sat on the Board of STRIPE in the past).

Thank you to my incredible donors and supporters for helping me fight Alberta government corruption!!

My GiveSendGo Legal Fund has raised $232,200 as of yesterday as the international community is shocked and horrified at what Danielle Smith's government is doing and how viciously my Stage 4 cancer patients are being attacked.

This also shows the world that GiveSendGo is not a safe platform and can be raided by corrupt Canadian authorities, including AHS bureaucrats and their lawyers.

Fortunately they were not able to stop the donations and these international donations have ground to a halt Premier @ABDanielleSmith Govt's vicious attacks on my family and my Cancer patients.

It's hard to fight such evil and corruption - but the only way I have been able to survive these attacks is with your help.

God bless you all! You've done the impossible!

I wasn't supposed to survive these attacks, they recruited 4 Trudeau-appointed Judges to help make this extortion and STRIPE theft happen.

This was supposed to bankrupt and silence me.

It failed.

