BREAKING NEWS: GiveSendGo Legal fund for Dr.Makis has raised $115,000 in two days ! Thank you!!

My family is being extorted by three JustinTrudeau appointed Judges, who were recruited by Alberta Health Services in 2021 for this purpose.

Justice Kenneth Nielsen, Justice Avril Inglis and Justice Dawn Pentelechuk spent 4 years carefully organizing and executing a $100,000 extortion plot against my family.

This plot culminated in a threat of imprisonment of 83 days which was made only 10 days after Alberta Premier ABDanielleSmith secured a 91% vote in her leadership review at the Nov.2, 2024 UCP Annual General Meeting.

The threat of imprisonment relates to a fraudulent Court order issued by Justice Inglis in Jan.2024 (which involves leaked documents from Premier Danielle Smith's Office), so there was likely coordination between AHS lawyers and Premier Smith, whereby AHS lawyers sat on these threats of imprisonment and waited for almost an entire year until Premier Smith secured a successful leadership review on Nov.2, 2024.

The scandal of Premier Danielle Smith being involved in threats to imprison me for 83 days, if such threats were issued & made public before the Nov.2, 2024 UCP AGM, may have severely affected her leadership review chances and her 91% support which fully depended on freedom minded Albertans being tricked into believing they still mattered to the Premier.

I will be posting some of the documents leaked from Premier Danielle Smith's Office in the coming weeks. They are from 2023 and have AHS signatures on them.

The level of coordination by the three Trudeau appointed Judges is something to behold!

Multiple fraudulent Court Applications, all awarded to AHS or the College along with "enhanced Court Costs" which were sometimes triple what was normally awarded by Courts, all coordinated to take place within days of each other, despite taking years to be heard in Court, all intended to accumulate costs to $100,000 which they could then threaten my family with. And did. It took three Trudeau Judges 4 years to put together the $100,000 extortion attack on my family, and it was completely undone by my GiveSendGo donations in 2 days!

That itself is a miracle.

What I have experienced, is unprecedented in Alberta Court history.

If the Trudeau government falls in the coming days, it may take both of Alberta's highest Courts with it, as I have thousands of pages of Court documents proving outright criminality by 3 Trudeau Judges involved in threats, extortion, conspiracy and legal fraud, all violations of sections 346 and 465 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

My lawyer will reach out to ElonMusk legal team, as I believe that this level of criminality by Trudeau Judges in Alberta, needs to be seen by a very experienced American legal team. (Plus, threats of imprisonment were made by AHS in regards to my Podcast on X as well, so censoring me on Twitter was put in writing).

I also believe President realDonaldTrump would be shocked to see what is happening in Alberta under Premier Smith, who is trying to build a favorable relationship with President Trump by suddenly and unexpectedly talking about the drugs flowing across our Alberta-US borders (we don't talk about the children being trafficked in Alberta).

Where does that put Alberta Premier Danielle Smith?

I really don't know. I don't think UCP or Premier Smith's Team expected this to be exposed publicly.

They are denying involvement because the filings were made by a third party (AHS) - plausible deniability.

I always had confidence in God, the truth and the legal documents I have.

And thank God, these incredible donations have effectively neutralized three of Trudeau's most powerful and corrupt Alberta Judges. In 2 days!

I would have never thought it possible.

Thank you and God bless you all!

