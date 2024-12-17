I am humbled and forever grateful for the incredible international outpouring of support for my family. God bless you all!

I hope Alberta Premier ABDanielleSmith & AHS stop their vicious legal attacks.

I will write more about how many millions of Alberta taxpayer dollars have been spent by the conservative Alberta government fruitlessly attacking and persecuting my family, and how many Judges are now on record for having committed a serious crime, trying to help Alberta Health Services with their fraudulent Court Applications and lawfare.

If anyone is close to Premier Danielle Smith, please advise her to come to her senses sooner than later. Her team should come out, apologize, and make a commitment to making things right.

It was wrong to try to attack and hurt my family just before Christmas (although AHS has done this to my family during Christmas in the past, one day I will write a book about the nightmare my family has lived through).

