BREAKING NEWS: Fraudulent website impersonating me has finally been taken down!

william-makis(dot)com was a fraudulent website full of photos stolen from my social media, that was scamming cancer patients.

Scammers are also found all over Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, using my name and pictures.

Some of these have been set up by Alberta Health Services lawyers who are doing this to try and damage me in any way possible.

I have no websites

I have no Facebook

I have no Telegram

I have no Tik-Tok

I have no WhatsApp

I will not text you

I will not call you

I have only one email and it's in my Twitter Cancer Testimonial tweets.

Please be careful out there!

The Alberta Government of Premier Danielle Smith got involved with local organized crime networks that run Alberta Health Services and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta:

these bureaucrats and their lawyers are vicious con artists and criminals who target cancer patients.

Premier Danielle Smith's inner circle got involved and intertwined with them (AHS and the College) and now RCMP is involved and there is a massive lawsuit from the former AHS CEO who claims Premier Danielle Smith’s inner circle was involved in healthcare corruption and fraud involving over $600 million in healthcare contracts!

