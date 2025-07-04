BREAKING NEWS:

FRAUD ALERT - Hundreds of fraudulent emails and Facebook accounts are being created by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government lawyers

My legal counsel has been informed that Premier Danielle Smith's Alberta Health Services Leaders have spent the past 12 months setting up fake email accounts, websites, Facebook accounts, Telegram, TikTok and WhatsApp (using variations of my name) to commit fraud against cancer patients.

They have stolen funds from cancer patients and also stolen their private medical information and they are doing this on a vast scale, posting fake email accounts every single day on X, trying to lure cancer patients into their fraud.

The Alberta government lawyer overseeing this vast operation to defraud cancer patients is Mark Jackson (he/him) of @FieldLaw.

I am willing to testify to @RCMPAlberta, especially within their active ongoing criminal investigation against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Chief of Staff who is involved in a $600+ million AHS corruption scandal involving an Edmonton billionaire and private surgical facilities.

Please be aware, this lawyer Mark Jackson is working with a co-conspirator, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Registrar Scott McLeod who has threatened me and my social media accounts recently, indicating they were going to "come after" my social media accounts.

I have been informed by UCP insiders that their goal is to destroy the use of Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in Alberta and defraud enough cancer patients that these patients are discouraged from pursuing any care outside of AHS Cancer Care which is funded heavily by Big Pharma.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office has continued to sabotage Cancer Programs for the past 2 years to the point, where I believe these actions (including fraud committed in Court) warrant arrests within her inner circle of staff as well as the Minister of Health, who probably should be arrested immediately.

These are very serious crimes against cancer patients and I will be exposing more information and documentation about these crimes over the coming days and weeks.

