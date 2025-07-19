BREAKING NEWS:

FRAUD ALERT! Alberta Government has set up another fraudulent website using stolen pictures of me!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's AHS lawyers have been viciously attacking cancer patients for over a year now, creating hundreds of fraudulent emails and websites, using my name and stolen pictures.

Their goal is to harm as many cancer patients as possible and then attach my name to these acts of fraud and abuse.

I was informed by Alberta UCP insiders that their ultimate goal is to destroy the use of Ivermectin in Alberta and discourage Cancer Patients from seeking repurposed drugs outside of Alberta Health Services and its Big Pharma funded mafia.

I was also informed they are working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta @CPSA_CA leader Scott McLeod who has viciously attacked Ivermectin since 2020 and Alberta doctors who use it.

Mark Jackson of @FieldLaw is Premier Danielle Smith's chief AHS lawyer who is committing these acts of fraud against Cancer patients and stealing their funds and private medical information.

AHS is currently being run by Danielle Smith's Deputy Minister of Health Andre Tremblay who instructs Mark Jackson to commit acts of fraud against thousands of cancer patients, this is CRIMINAL.

Please report these people to @RCMPAlberta before more cancer patients are killed by these sick lawyers and bureaucrats

If anyone knows Danielle Smith, please advise her to stop this madness immediately!!

Give a gift subscription

Share