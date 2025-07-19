BREAKING NEWS: FRAUD ALERT! Alberta Government of Premier Danielle Smith has set up another fraudulent website using stolen pictures of me!
FRAUD ALERT! Alberta Government has set up another fraudulent website using stolen pictures of me!
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's AHS lawyers have been viciously attacking cancer patients for over a year now, creating hundreds of fraudulent emails and websites, using my name and stolen pictures.
Their goal is to harm as many cancer patients as possible and then attach my name to these acts of fraud and abuse.
I was informed by Alberta UCP insiders that their ultimate goal is to destroy the use of Ivermectin in Alberta and discourage Cancer Patients from seeking repurposed drugs outside of Alberta Health Services and its Big Pharma funded mafia.
I was also informed they are working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta @CPSA_CA leader Scott McLeod who has viciously attacked Ivermectin since 2020 and Alberta doctors who use it.
Is that not illigal?? Is Canadas laws really that vague and screwed? Its fraud, defamation, harrashment and we could go on. Here it would be very illigal..
Those wicked evil bastards need jail time for what they are doing to you Dr Makis. Keep up the superb work, healing one human at a time. 🙏