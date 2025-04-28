BREAKING NEWS: Fake website that stole my images and scammed cancer patients has been suspended!

This website (and other fraudulent websites and facebook accounts) may have been created by Alberta Health Services lawyers in collaboration with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office (in order to defraud cancer patients and damage my professional reputation). I don’t have any websites.

Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith's inner circle conspired with AHS to freeze and raid my Stripe account, de-bank me on WISE, threatened me with 83 days imprisonment and repeatedly committed fraud in Court.

Thanks to my @GiveSendGo Legal fund Donations and my legal counsel, we have been able to fight off most of these vicious attacks!

The extortion of my family by the current UCP Alberta government, and the lengths they will go to, to harm my Cancer patients, my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and my family, needs to be formally criminally investigated.

Enough is enough!

For now, another small victory against the most corrupt government in Alberta’s history!

Give a gift subscription

Share