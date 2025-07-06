BREAKING NEWS: Dr.Makis' GiveSendGo Legal fund hits $240,000!

The International Community has shown incredible support in light of vicious attacks by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt against our Cancer patients!

I'm documenting the ongoing extortion of my family.

We are now entering the 9th month of extortion & threats. And freezing of accounts.

So far, Premier ABDanielleSmith govt has stolen over $198,606 from my financial accounts in an attempt to bankrupt me and destroy my Cancer work with repurposed drugs (Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole).

It has been fully covered by @GiveSendGo donations!!

Thank you all for your love and support!

This is the biggest fundraising ever for a persecuted Canadian doctor and it's under a complete media blackout! Even Rebel News is too scared to report on it…

But it shows how much people are disgusted with politicians who target cancer patients and honest doctors!!

Donations can be made: http://GiveSendGo.com/MakisMD

We will prevail!

