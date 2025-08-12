Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team and her CPSA Registrar and lawyer could succeed in criminalizing Ivermectin in Alberta in as early as 4 days.

They are desperately clinging to an August 15 Hearing, as if there was a friendly Judge waiting for them already. They have refused to adjourn the Hearing to allow us time to prepare. They are already denying us “procedural fairness”

This is extremely dangerous.

I will be explaining this Court Application (Injunction) process publicly and in detail as the days draw closer and the Court Hearing comes and goes and we take the battle to the Courts (and higher Courts if need be).

However, I have experienced an extremely disturbing trend in the past 48 hours.

Many of Danielle Smith’s supporters are eager to see my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic shut down and are cheering the assault on my Cancer patients.

Many of Danielle Smith’s supporters want my cancer patients dead.

I’ve seen this level of evil on the left, specifically with NDP supporters. They often appear demon-possessed, foaming at the mouth as they’ve attacked my cancer patients at Cross Cancer Institute in the past. Over 2500 of my Cancer patients were harmed or even killed when my Cancer Program was sabotaged by AHS and CPSA in 2016. NDP cheered these deaths on. The Satanists that they are.

However, Danielle Smith supporters are supposedly “freedom loving” and many of them saw through the COVID-19 nonsense and abuses.

Yet, so many of them want my cancer patients dead, just like NDP does.

Do you know who is currently fighting for my Alberta Stage 4 Cancer patients?

Americans. Europeans. Australians. Brits. People from around the world.

Not Albertans.

Not one Albertan in the public sphere has stood up for my Cancer patients or my Cancer Clinic.

This is absolutely horrific.

This province is saturated and possessed by evil and it’s far, far worse than I thought.

If this continues, I will not be able to provide any assistance to any Alberta Cancer patient in the very near future.

