COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy O’Neill's avatar
Nancy O’Neill
1h

Great job, keep sharing your vital information! 🇨🇦🌎 the world needs it more than ever in history 🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb's avatar
Deb
1h

Congrats and God bless you, Dr. Makis for all you do and for all you have endured!!!!

So grateful!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture