BREAKING NEWS: COVID Intel rises to #3 Medical Substack in the world!

I started COVID Intel two years ago as a random idea I had in my basement infrared sauna.

At the time, my Twitter account was banned, and I had essentially no social media presence. Two years later, I have 564,700 followers on X and 118,500 subscribers on substack.

Thank you everyone for your incredible support, I could not have done this without you!

The International support for my work, including Cancer work, has been truly incredible and I am humbled by all the love and support I have received.

Thank you to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and all the Alberta govt and AHS and College of Physicians lawyers and their bribed Judges who froze and raided my Stripe account, stole from my GiveSendGo, shut down my Wise account, stole $200,000+ from all of my accounts and repeatedly extorted and threatened my family.

Every attack, every malicious act of abuse has brought me to this point, where I am now able to help thousands of people around the world.

There is a war on cancer patients.

There is a war on children.

There is a war on pregnant women.

It has been the honor of my life to be able to help those who are struggling with their health and those who are under attack by Big Pharma and its doctors.

God bless you all!

Give a gift subscription

Share