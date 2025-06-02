BREAKING NEWS: Covid Intel rises to #4 Medical Sub.stack in the world!!

We've just passed former New York Times reporter @AlexBerenson who has been attacking Ivermectin for years now and has been consistently wrong about it.

Berenson has also been wrong about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine induced "Turbo Cancer"

Most recently, Berenson has attacked the use of Ivermectin in Cancer, which is not surprising given his terrible track record on Ivermectin in general.

It's not that he's been consistently wrong for years, just look at the doctors still pushing mRNA jabs, but he's been so confident in his ignorant stance on Ivermectin, it's now painful to read his posts.

Every attempt to suppress or attack Ivermectin recently has backfired and now the Cancer Drug Cartel is in an absolute panic.

Anti-parasitic drugs Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole can treat many Stage 4 Cancers successfully, alone or in combination.

They can also treat mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers which are often resistant to all conventional treatments.

I first wrote about the use of Ivermectin in Cancer on my Sub.Stack in 2023 and my articles went viral internationally.

When late stage cancer patients started coming to me, telling me they were alive only because of Ivermectin or Fenbendazole, and that their tumors were shrinking for the first time, I opened a Cancer Clinic.

I now run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and thousands of cancer patients are using Ivermectin successfully to manage and sometimes completely eliminate their advanced Cancers.

This phenomenon is global, as I have patients from well over 50 countries.

Thank you everyone for your incredible support over the past two years! Thank you to all of my 116,400 subscribers, paid members and founding members.

We are also in the top 2 fastest rising medical substacks currently as people from around the world want to learn more about Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

(Strangely, Midwestern Doctor, who is also one of the fastest rising medical substacks, has recently started attacking Ivermectin use in Cancer along with Berenson. This has shocked many of their readers)

Big Pharma has done everything possible to suppress Ivermectin and they've stepped up their efforts recently.

You've all seen the daily attacks.

Ironically, Berenson's former employer - The New York Times - is asking for an in depth interview about our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, but will they cover the topic objectively? Most doubt it.

Ivermectin may well have cost Big Pharma over $100 billion in future Cancer Drug Profits and its use only continues to spread like wildfire globally.

Sorry Alex.

Give a gift subscription

Share