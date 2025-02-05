BREAKING NEWS: COVID Intel rises to #5 medical newsletter in the world! Thank you all for your support!
Over 1400 articles & videos on many topics (related to COVID-19) and most recently cutting edge Cancer Treatments with repurposed drugs like Ivermectin & Fenbendazole!
Thank you all for your incredible support, this has been a whirlwind experience over the last two years and I couldn’t have done any of this without your ongoing support!
Congratulations!! So thankful for you!!
Praise the Lord for you and your family. Thank you for your courage. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and loving your fellow man!