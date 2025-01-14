Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: COVID INTEL moves up to #6 in Health substacks in the world!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBREAKING NEWS: COVID INTEL moves up to #6 in Health substacks in the world!Dr. William Makis MDJan 14, 202594Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: COVID INTEL moves up to #6 in Health substacks in the world!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1711ShareThank you to all of my 78,000 subscribers! Global reach of 10s of millions in 181 countries! Over 1350 articles, videos and posts in 2 years.God bless you all for supporting me in this journey!SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare94Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: COVID INTEL moves up to #6 in Health substacks in the world!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1711Share
Congratulations, Dr. Makis! This is because of your disciplined hard work, your integrity and bravery , and your admirable dedication to truth - thank you for all of your efforts!
Congratulations Dr Makis, you are our HERO !
You model courage, integrity, loyalty, unwavering perseverance; not to speak of your stupendous success with helping those who need the benefits of your exceptional gifts from God !
We love you, Dr. Makis !
Blessings and strength to you and yours,
Joyce
Idaho