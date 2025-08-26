COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

A victory for you is a victory for cancer patients around the world!! God bless you, Dr. Makis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shelley Marlow's avatar
Shelley Marlow
3h

They're coming undone, it's beautiful to watch!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture