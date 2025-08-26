BREAKING NEWS: Court of King's Bench has forced Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government to return the $45,000 that they stole from my Stripe account!

As many of you know, Danielle Smith's government has been extorting and threatening my family in their efforts to bankrupt me and eliminate the cancer patients I am helping.

EXTORTION Timeline:

I have the largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele in the world, and have been helping Stage 4 Cancer patients since July 2024.

Aug.2024 - Danielle Smith's bureaucrats sent Edmonton Police to my house on a Sunday afternoon to intimidate my wife and children

Nov.14, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers threatened to have me imprisoned for 83 days, once Danielle Smith secured her political future at the Nov.2 UCP AGM

Dec.9, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers filed Court documents to have me imprisoned for 83 days and demanded $10,000 and $45,792 extortion payments!

Jan.9, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s AHS team quietly filed in Court to have my Stripe Account frozen and raided for $142,824 without informing me.

Feb.16, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers hired a team to hack my X account and delete all references to “Cancer” and “Ivermectin”.

Mar.01, 2025 - My Stripe account was Frozen, my $200,000 GiveSendGo was also frozen and I was informed Danielle Smith’s team would steal $142,824 from my Stripe Account.

Mar.5, 2025 - I made 1st extortion payment of $10,000 to have the 83 day imprisonment application cancelled but Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers refused and demanded another $45,792 extortion payment (part of the $142,824).

Mar.12, 2025 - I was threatened to make a $45,792 payment within 24 hours or Danielle Smith govt would proceed with attempts to imprison me for 83 days

Mar.13, 2025 - I made 2nd EXTORTION payment of $45,792 at Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyer Office (Field Law, downtown Edmonton, Alberta). This payment was part of the overall $142,824 Extortion costs.

Mar.18, 2025 - After 2 extortion payments were made, Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers quietly withdrew their Court application to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

May 8, 2025 - My Stripe account was unfrozen and $142,814 was stolen from it and given to Danielle Smith’s AHS team.

As of Aug.26, 2025, Danielle Smith’s Team had stolen $198,606 from my financial accounts:

$198,606 = $10,000 + $45,792 + $142,814 stolen from my Stripe, GiveSendGo, etc The $45,792 was supposed to be part of the $142,814 they applied for in Court but they “double dipped” - they stole this amount twice!

Aug.20, 2025 - after the Court documented the theft of the additional $45,000 by Alberta govt lawyers, the Court ordered almost the entire amount be returned to me.

I received the stolen funds today.

A very tiny victory in what is otherwise an open crime scene committed by Danielle Smith's government, the most corrupt government in Alberta history.

This entire amount will go towards fighting for the rights of Alberta Cancer patients and to halt Danielle Smith's efforts to criminalize Ivermectin in Alberta

Thank you all for your incredible support!

Donations can be made to: http://GivesendGo.com/MakisMD

