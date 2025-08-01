FINANCIAL POST (Jul.28, 2025)

A lawyer who represented protestors from the Freedom Convoy and cross-examined former prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2023 said she was unexpectedly dropped as a customer by Royal Bank of Canada after making a couple of cryptocurrency transfers.

On July 23, Eva Chipiuk posted a copy of a letter with a subject line of Termination of Banking Relationship on LinkedIn, which she said was sent to her by RBC, where she said she had had an account for about five years.

“After careful consideration, we regretfully advise you that the recent activity in your accounts is outside of RBC’s client risk appetite,” the letter said. “Consequently, we are no longer in a position to continue our banking relationship with you.”

Chipiuk said she has since taken her business to another financial institution.

An RBC spokesperson, when asked about the situation, said, “On occasion, a client or the bank may choose to end their banking relationship and that each has the contractual right and discretion” to do so.

“For its part, RBC makes such a decision only after careful consideration of the circumstances,” the spokesperson said.

Although not a frequent occurrence, having your account closed by a bank can happen and banks are not obliged to provide a reason.

“Any decision to close an account is not taken lightly,” said a spokesperson from the Canadian Bankers Association, which represents about 60 domestic and foreign banks in Canada. “Banks make these decisions independently, taking into consideration applicable laws, regulatory requirements and institution-specific factors, and evaluating the risk of their respective clients.”

During the protests involving the Freedom Convoy in 2022, Canadian banks froze a total of about $7.8 million in about 200 accounts when the federal government invoked its Emergencies Act powers.

Alana Scotchmer, a lawyer at Gowling WLG who focuses on banking services, said being debanked can prove to be a “confusing process” for people since they often don’t receive a lot of information.

“It is prohibited for banks to give information to customers about why they are being debanked in some instances, like where there are suspicious transactions,” she said.

Scotchmer said there has been heightened scrutiny from the government in recent years to ensure that banks tackle issues linked to money laundering and if anything falls “offside of a bank’s risk appetite,” they can discontinue their service.

“They have millions of customers, so they’re also looking at patterns of transactions for individual and business customers and the way that money flows across the system,” she said. “They’re often looking at multiple factors when they make these decisions, and several different things can raise red flags for banks.”

Scotchmer said banks are not necessarily accusing customers of illegal acts, but they are sometimes just concerned that the risk is “too great” for the bank to continue the relationship.

At the end of the day, banks, despite being “solid institutions” in society, are not a public service and are not obligated to continue to serve customers where they have assessed that the risk is too high, she said.

My Take…

There are two things you should know:

Gowling WLG, quoted here explaining that “debanking” is now normal, is one of the law firms that was directly involved in the sabotage of my Cancer Clinic in Edmonton in 2016, in collaboration with Alberta Health Services. That sabotage led to the deaths of over 2450 Alberta Cancer patients 2016-2024. There are no coincidences. I believe RBC debanked Eva Chipiuk based on a precedent set by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team, who froze my Stripe account in February 2025 and by May 2025, stole over $142,000 from it. That precedent opened the door to RBC and will now be used on a regular basis.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is a placeholder Premier who is keeping things quiet in Alberta and is keeping the more conservative population subdued and compliant, until Alberta is fully handed over to the Globalists in 2027.

Some “subtle” signs that Albertans are currently ignoring:

COVID-19 mRNA Injections still given to babies as young as 6 months old Record immigration in 2024 with almost 400,000 new arrivals between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2024. Danielle Smith is on record (with Shaun Newman) stating she wants immigration to double Alberta’s population to 10 million (from current 5 mil), Shaun, who is a podcaster and staunch supporter, was left with his mouth open. First 15 minute city in Canada will be Edmonton, Alberta which is being aggressively pursued by Edmonton’s City Council. Ongoing persecution of freedom doctors like myself and Dr.Roger Hodkinson, despite three years of promises to stop the persecutions. Debanking of dissidents (now seen with Alberta’s Eva Chipiuk) is occurring only in Alberta and nowhere else in Canada. Danielle Smith appointed a new Public Health Chief Dr.Sunil Sookram, who called for unvaccinated Albertans to be starved to death in 2021: “We need a REAL Vaccine passport in Alberta. One that can’t be forged. One that is mandated EVERYWHERE” (Dr.Sunil Sookram, Oct.2, 2021, on Twitter). Refusal to clean up Alberta Health Services, which has been pushing “Measles outbreaks” in an effort to get Pandemic 2.0 going and lock Alberta down again. Refusal to clean up College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta who viciously attacked Ivermectin use for COVID-19 in 2021 and have recently set their sights on shutting down use of Ivermectin use by cancer patients in Alberta.

Watch closely.

Insiders tell me it’s about to get much, much worse.

And most Albertans are brainwashed and comatose with the promise of a referendum on Alberta Independence in 2026, which will either not happen at all, or will be rendered completely irrelevant by Danielle Smith’s team.

This was confirmed in recent statements by Danielle Smith’s team:

UCP Minister of Justice: “province would ultimately be responsible for implementing any referendum result”

Danielle Smith: “Smith’s post said she agrees with Amery (Minister of Justice), but adds she believes in “Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada.”

