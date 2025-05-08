BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office has stolen $142,815 from my STRIPE Account!

This is the third extortion payment extracted by Premier Danielle Smith's Office in 3 months, the first two were tied to threats of 83 days imprisonment and we paid $10,000 and $45,792 to remove that threat.

This is open criminality by the UCP government, in collaboration with corrupt bureaucrats at Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons.

They are trying to destroy my family!!

I want to thank all my supporters and donors to my @GIVESENDGO Legal fund that has now raised $226,205 to help my family survive this horrific attack!!

You can still donate at http://givesendgo.com/MakisMD

God bless you all for donating to keep Premier @ABDanielleSmith from destroying my family financially and helping me keep going

This is also a vicious attack on all cancer patients who have come to me for help.

How evil are these people?

Entire governments have collapsed from much smaller scandals than this crime that is being perpetrated in broad daylight.

And there is nothing I can do to stop them from committing these crimes.

I have all the documents, all the names involved.

The last document has the stamp of “Government of Alberta” on it, and there are many more like it, confirming the involvement of Premier Danielle Smith’s government.

