BREAKING NEWS: BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office has stolen $142,815 from my STRIPE Account!
This is the third extortion payment extracted by Premier Danielle Smith's Office in 3 months, the first two were tied to threats of 83 days imprisonment and we paid $10,000 and $45,792 to remove that threat.
This is open criminality by the UCP government, in collaboration with corrupt bureaucrats at Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons.
They are trying to destroy my family!!
I want to thank all my supporters and donors to my @GIVESENDGO Legal fund that has now raised $226,205 to help my family survive this horrific attack!!
You can still donate at http://givesendgo.com/MakisMD
God bless you all for donating to keep Premier @ABDanielleSmith from destroying my family financially and helping me keep going
This is also a vicious attack on all cancer patients who have come to me for help.
How evil are these people?
Entire governments have collapsed from much smaller scandals than this crime that is being perpetrated in broad daylight.
And there is nothing I can do to stop them from committing these crimes.
I have all the documents, all the names involved.
Wow.. please prepare to move out if you can. Canada seems to be a totalitarian regime. Prayers for you dear brother. Can you possibly get out of there? US is going in same direction as you know. Clot shots have not been Federally banned. Something is wrong here too. It’s just delayed. We need action here too. Praying for you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Doing all of this to you while she speaks out of the side of her mouth and deceive’s absolutely everyone on her concern’s for Albertan’s..She gives good speech’s regarding other things and I now believe without a doubt that she is a Sheep in Wolve’s Clothing…..Judgement Day can’t come soon enough…🙏ing for you and your Family Dr. Makis