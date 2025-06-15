AMERICAN SUPPLIER, BP Life, is based in St.Louis, MO.
Now Shipping to 22 Countries!
USE MY AFFILIATE LINK:
Promo Code: Makis15
Example: If you are taking Fenbendazole 1000mg a day, 100g Fenbendazole powder will last you 100 days (3 months!)
Discussion about this post
No posts
Please can you advise on daily dosages and how to take them? Many thanks!
Will Canada Customs confiscate my order ??? I have already had an order from IndiaMart confiscated at Canada Customs. After checking the tracking number CP told me it was being returned to sender. Sender never did receive it back so I expect it was stolen.
Canada Post is about to strike again. They say, in their new proposed contract, “ How can we keep you safe if we can’t open your mail”
Give me a break !!!!