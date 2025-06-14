Albert de Villiers was found guilty of sexual interference in 2023

Lauren Vanderdeen · CBC News · Posted: Jun 03, 2025 6:00 AM MDT | Last Updated: June 3

WARNING: This article contains references to sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​abuse or know someone affected by it.

Albert de Villiers, the former chief medical officer of Interior Health, who was found guilty of sexual interference against a young child in Alberta, has been granted full parole.

De Villiers was found guilty in Grande Prairie, Alta., in February 2023 of repeated sexual offences against a young boy over a two-year period between 2018 and 2020. The judge sentenced him to five and a half years in prison.

Prior to his arrest in 2021, de Villiers worked in Kelowna, B.C., as the top doctor for Interior Health, a position he assumed in August 2020.

Before working in public health in British Columbia, de Villiers was a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services, Alberta's north zone for 16 years.

A recent Parole Board of Canada decision said de Villiers does not pose an undue risk to society and noted he has taken his day parole conditions seriously, according to a decision dated April 6.

De Villiers was assessed as a minimum-security offender and has been on day parole at a halfway house since Oct. 16, 2024. He was supervised with no reported concerns, according to the decision.

"You have spent the majority of your time rebuilding your relationship with your wife and sons," the decision states. "You were approved [for] travel permits to spend time with family and engage in pro-social recreational activities like hiking and spending time in nature."

The board said de Villiers has confirmed a plan for full parole, including the support of his family, employment and rabbi.

It said De Villiers has secured employment working with his wife on an online business, the name of which was redacted in the decision.

Board members said there are no reported concerns by local RCMP.

The decision states a psychologist finds de Villiers's risk to reoffend "generally is very low, violently is low and sexually is average."

"It was noted that if you do not have unsupervised access to children, your risk would be even lower."

De Villiers is not allowed to contact the victim, the victim's family members, or any male children under the age of 16 unless approved by his parole supervisor.

De Villiers is also not allowed to own more than one phone or SIM card without permission. He must give unlocked access to his parole supervisor if asked to allow monitoring of his photos, text messages, call logs and emails.

He cannot purchase or access any type of pornography or sexually explicit material, and he cannot go near areas where children gather, such as daycares, grade schools, parks or playgrounds.

But the board said it did not "lose sight" of the gravity of de Villiers's offence.

It noted several aggravating factors in de Villiers's sentencing included "the young age of the victim, the significant harm that was reported by the victim and his parents to have occurred. You were in a position of trust, the duration and frequency of sexual contact, that grooming behaviour occurred, and the high degree of sexual interference that took place during the sexual contact."

"The impacts on the victim and your betrayal of trust and authority on him and his family can not be overstated," the board said in its decision.

Former Interior Health top doc convicted of child sex crime gets full parole

Albert de Villiers was granted full parole less than two years into his five and a half year sentence

Brendan Shykora

May 28, 2025 4:01 PM

The former chief medical officer for Interior Health who was convicted of sexually abusing a child has been granted full parole, less than two years into his five and a half year sentence.

Albert de Villiers, 56, was convicted in February 2023 of sexual interference of a child following a three-day trial in January of that year. The offences took place while de Villiers was working as the lead medical officer in northern Alberta between 2017 and 2020.

De Villiers was serving as Interior Health's chief doctor when he was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021, after the then 10-year-old child reported the abuse to their parents.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents from the April 2025 decision, there had been several instances of sexual assault of the child, who de Villiers had groomed by engaging in private conversations on the phone and sending inappropriate videos. The Parole Board said an assessment of serious harm was met.

De Villiers received a five and a half year jail sentence in June 2023. He spent just 16 months behind bars before being granted day parole in October 2024, which allowed him to move into a halfway home.

De Villier's six months at the halfway home included "numerous" weekend passes to visit his family's home, where he was able to rebuild his relationship with his wife and sons, according to the Parole Board decision.

The Parole Board says de Villier was a minimum-security offender who was assessed as a low risk to public safety. A psychologist found de Villiers's risk to reoffend was "generally very low" in an August 2024 assessment.

The documents note de Villiers completed a sex offender program while in custody and had no reported concerns about his behaviour while in jail or on day parole.

The place in which de Villiers has chosen to reside on full parole was redacted in the Parole Board documents.

"The Board does not lose sight of the nature or gravity of the index offence where you committed sexual offences against an underage ... victim over a period of time resulting in serious harm. You did not consider the consequences of your actions and focused only on your own sexual gratification," the Board's decision states.

"With that said, you have no prior criminal history and have otherwise lived a pro-social life with positive family and a good reputation in the community. You completed bail with no concerns and your time in custody was without issue. You sought counselling while on bail and over time your family has come to terms with your offences, albeit holding you accountable for your actions. You have worked hard to rebuild their trust and support."

The Board found that overall, de Villiers has used his time in custody and on day parole "as it was intended."

De Villiers' parole conditions include having no contact with the victim or with other male children under 16, staying away from areas where children congregate, possessing no more than one phone without written permission and allowing a parole supervisor to monitor his phone use, and having no access to pornography.

De Villiers was initially charged with one count of sexual assault in addition to the count of sexual interference with a minor, but the charge of sexual assault was stayed as it was deemed to be too similar to the charge of sexual interference.

Following his arrest, BC Interior Health placed de Villiers on administrative duties, but he continued to draw a salary and benefits until he was found guilty and terminated on Feb. 7, 2023. According to public records, de Villiers was paid $356,738 for the 2021-22 fiscal year and $346,536 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Last week, de Villiers surrendered his medical licence with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. and agreed to never reapply to practice medicine.

— With files from Jacqueline Gelineau and Kevin Sabo

My Take…

Dr.Albert de Villiers is a darling of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government, who fully supported him publicly in a June 2024 press release, when Premier Danielle Smith’s Minister of Health declared full public support for 4 Alberta doctors who were arrested for either raping children or having child pornography (see below from my June 17, 2024 presentation at UCP’s An Injection of Truth Event).

That should have ended the career of Alberta Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange and should have been the end of Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government.

Here is a summary:

de Villiers was Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley’s Pediatrics Lead at Ministry of Health in 2018 even though he had no pediatrics training

He was Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley’s AHS Chief Medical Officer of Health from 2015 to 2019.

He was Alberta UCP Premier Jason Kenney’s AHS Chief Medical Officer of Health from 2019 to July 2020 when he suddenly moved to BC.

He was BC NDP Premier John Horgan’s BC Interior Health Chief Medical Officer from Aug 2020 to Feb.2023, when he was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison, collecting over $700,000 in salary from BC NDP govt after his arrest.

June 8, 2021, Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna, BC by RCMP

Feb.7, 2023 he was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison

June 19, 2024 he received full public support and praise from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange.

Oct.16, 2024 he was granted day parole after serving only 16 months behind bars

April 6, 2025 he was granted “full parole”.

Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta are run by PEDOPHILE supporters - the 28 letters of support from AHS and CPSA Leaders who tried to keep him out of prison:

CONCLUSION:

When it comes to Pedophilia and sex crimes against children, Alberta NDP and UCP are fully united in support of the perpetrators of these crimes.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government has never expressed any public support for doctors who lost everything fighting COVID-19 crimes and mRNA Vaccine injuries & deaths.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government was furious, when I exposed the fact that 4 Alberta PEDOPHILE doctors who raped children or had child pornography, had received their medical licenses back from the College of Physicians or were protected by the College.

In fact, UCP was so furious, they attacked me publicly for exposing these Pedophile doctors and I was blocked from speaking at follow-up events.

I will never forgive UCP for standing with PEDOPHILES and child rapists, and neither should you.

