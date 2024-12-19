There are tears today at top levels of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP Government, as their favorite child sex predator heads to prison for child pornography.

This pedophile pediatrician had a video of a 6 year old girl being raped on his computer when he was arrested - but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith UCP government loved him and protected him vigorously.

UCP even allowed him to practice medicine for 3 years during the COVID-19 pandemic while blocking me from treating Cancer patients and threatening me and my family.

Let me explain:

June 17, 2024: Injection of Truth

During my presentation at this event, I exposed the fact that College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta gave medical licenses back to pedophiles and child sex abusers during the pandemic, so they should be renamed: “College of Pedophiles and Child Sex Abusers of Alberta”

Apparently that did not sit well with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith government. UCP President Rob Smith allegedly said: “The presentations were great until Makis got up to present”.

But look at my slide:

“Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami (had & distributed child porn of 6-11 yo girl").

Here is where the story gets really shocking.

College of Physicians gave him his license back in 2021 while holding my license hostage:

But Alberta Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange also publicly defended this pedophile :

I was shocked when Alberta Minister of Health publicly defended Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami for being arrested for Child Pornography.

My Take…

“Simply untrue” - this is level of protection afforded by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government to child sex predators who have videos of 6 year old girls being raped on their laptops when they’re arrested at the Edmonton International Airport.

Pedophiles and child rapists get to practice medicine in Alberta and even get access to more kids. But doctors like Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Daniel Nagase or myself have their medical licenses destroyed.

Will Alberta Health Minister Adriana Lagrange resign now that her favorite pedophile pediatrician (she defended publicly), is headed to prison?

I doubt it, but I’m sure they will find new child sex abusers to give medical licenses back to, while persecuting ethical doctors like Dr.Roger Hodkinson and myself.

What a world we live in.

