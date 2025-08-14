BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt is rushing to criminalize Ivermectin as early as tomorrow, August 15, 2025 - INVITATION TO COURT in Edmonton at 10am!
BREAKING NEWS! Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt is rushing to criminalize Ivermectin as early as tomorrow, August 15, 2025 - INVITATION TO COURT in Edmonton!
Today, my legal counsel @ValourLegal cross-examined Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, Dr.Scott McLeod, under OATH.
Scott McLeod is famous for attacking Ivermectin during COVID-19, attacking doctors who wrote mRNA Vaccine exemptions and for reinstating medical licenses of several child sex abusers arrested by RCMP for child pornography and the trafficking and raping of children as young as 5 years old.
What the Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta admitted UNDER OATH will shock the world and will be released publicly soon!
INVITATION TO COURT in EDMONTON, ALBERTA
Come to the Edmonton CourtHouse on August 15, 2025 at 10am, in the lobby there is a digital screen that will say "CPSA v Makis" and the Court room number.
Come see first hand what kind of corruption and evil Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team is involved in and how viciously they are attacking terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients and IVERMECTIN use in Alberta!
To all remaining Danielle Smith supporters:
attacking my terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients is evil and doing so makes you the worst and most evil individuals in Canada. Far worse than the "elbows-up" Liberals who are destroying the country.
You can vote however you want, but many of these terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients have been abandoned or mistreated by Alberta Health Services and AHS Cancer Care.
Some would not be alive today without our help.
If you stand with those who are harming and killing cancer patients, you are on the wrong side of history.
What can you do to help?
1. Flood Danielle Smith's Office with phone calls: call 780-427-2251
2. Pack the Courtroom and witness Danielle Smith team's CPSA lawyers viciously attack terminally ill cancer patients and Ivermectin in front of the public
3. Support my Legal Counsel's @ValourLegal heroic efforts to hold back the authoritarian tsunami that's about to sweep Alberta and is already sweeping the rest of Canada (hiking bans, walking in the woods bans, kayaking bans, fishing bans, insane penalties for enjoying the outdoors, etc)
Dear Dr Makis, I called D.Smith's office and told her, I am a doctor from Switzerland, that she has an amazing Oncologist, You, in her state and that she absolutely must not criminalize ivermectin, that it is one of the safest drugs ever, that You are helping a large number of patients and save their lives. But, the secretary of D. Smith was rather bored and lamely promissed to pass on my message... which I think will be a lie.. .Still; it must get through that colleagues from all over the world support You and your work!! Did D.S. take the shots??? Maybe suggest to her she might one day also be needing your help ??? The likelyhod would be quite high for that... All the best! Andrea
She does that she will face the wrath of the world as complicit as a murderess for each patient who dies because she denied effective and safe treatment for cancer. Vid help all of us if Carney, who stole the election, continues his installation of the infrastructure for Agenda 2030 digital biometric ID, Outlaw the holding, use or saving of money replacing money with bank-owned, strings attached, digital programmable, I.O.U.’s (CBDC’s) to spy, judge, control and punish and digital forced shots compliance card in good standing to steal everything from everyone, everywhere, forever including your freedom to speak, Health and, as in this situation, life itself. Wake the fuck up Canada. They are Euthanizing people in so called hospitals that are sad, poor, impatient, out of favour. They just ordered Canadians out of Canadian woods because WEF and Gates put everything on a balance sheet so they can claim control as a protector and guardian. This thing is making my skin crawl. How did morons working for us suddenly declare we are pig-hybrid vaccinated freaks without human rights that only applies to humans. Wake up, wake up.