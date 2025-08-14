COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
andrea's avatar
andrea
1hEdited

Dear Dr Makis, I called D.Smith's office and told her, I am a doctor from Switzerland, that she has an amazing Oncologist, You, in her state and that she absolutely must not criminalize ivermectin, that it is one of the safest drugs ever, that You are helping a large number of patients and save their lives. But, the secretary of D. Smith was rather bored and lamely promissed to pass on my message... which I think will be a lie.. .Still; it must get through that colleagues from all over the world support You and your work!! Did D.S. take the shots??? Maybe suggest to her she might one day also be needing your help ??? The likelyhod would be quite high for that... All the best! Andrea

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tra Ders's avatar
Tra Ders
1h

She does that she will face the wrath of the world as complicit as a murderess for each patient who dies because she denied effective and safe treatment for cancer. Vid help all of us if Carney, who stole the election, continues his installation of the infrastructure for Agenda 2030 digital biometric ID, Outlaw the holding, use or saving of money replacing money with bank-owned, strings attached, digital programmable, I.O.U.’s (CBDC’s) to spy, judge, control and punish and digital forced shots compliance card in good standing to steal everything from everyone, everywhere, forever including your freedom to speak, Health and, as in this situation, life itself. Wake the fuck up Canada. They are Euthanizing people in so called hospitals that are sad, poor, impatient, out of favour. They just ordered Canadians out of Canadian woods because WEF and Gates put everything on a balance sheet so they can claim control as a protector and guardian. This thing is making my skin crawl. How did morons working for us suddenly declare we are pig-hybrid vaccinated freaks without human rights that only applies to humans. Wake up, wake up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture