BREAKING NEWS! Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt is rushing to criminalize Ivermectin as early as tomorrow, August 15, 2025 - INVITATION TO COURT in Edmonton!

Today, my legal counsel @ValourLegal cross-examined Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, Dr.Scott McLeod, under OATH.

Scott McLeod is famous for attacking Ivermectin during COVID-19, attacking doctors who wrote mRNA Vaccine exemptions and for reinstating medical licenses of several child sex abusers arrested by RCMP for child pornography and the trafficking and raping of children as young as 5 years old.

What the Head of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta admitted UNDER OATH will shock the world and will be released publicly soon!

INVITATION TO COURT in EDMONTON, ALBERTA

Come to the Edmonton CourtHouse on August 15, 2025 at 10am, in the lobby there is a digital screen that will say "CPSA v Makis" and the Court room number.

Come see first hand what kind of corruption and evil Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team is involved in and how viciously they are attacking terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients and IVERMECTIN use in Alberta!

To all remaining Danielle Smith supporters:

attacking my terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients is evil and doing so makes you the worst and most evil individuals in Canada. Far worse than the "elbows-up" Liberals who are destroying the country.

You can vote however you want, but many of these terminally ill Stage 4 Cancer patients have been abandoned or mistreated by Alberta Health Services and AHS Cancer Care.

Some would not be alive today without our help.

If you stand with those who are harming and killing cancer patients, you are on the wrong side of history.

What can you do to help?

1. Flood Danielle Smith's Office with phone calls: call 780-427-2251

2. Pack the Courtroom and witness Danielle Smith team's CPSA lawyers viciously attack terminally ill cancer patients and Ivermectin in front of the public

3. Support my Legal Counsel's @ValourLegal heroic efforts to hold back the authoritarian tsunami that's about to sweep Alberta and is already sweeping the rest of Canada (hiking bans, walking in the woods bans, kayaking bans, fishing bans, insane penalties for enjoying the outdoors, etc)

