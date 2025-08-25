Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has received a "Cease and Desist" letter from Legal Counsel for William Makis today, regarding defamatory statementsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has received a "Cease and Desist" letter from Legal Counsel for William Makis today, regarding defamatory statementsDr. William Makis MDAug 25, 2025225Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has received a "Cease and Desist" letter from Legal Counsel for William Makis today, regarding defamatory statementsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6517ShareSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare225Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has received a "Cease and Desist" letter from Legal Counsel for William Makis today, regarding defamatory statementsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6517Share
People are dying from Cancer and these low life individuals I guess think it’s funny.
And why the lies? Happy to hear they have been told to stop.
They are trying their best to make you the "example" of what happens when you defy the global order.
Justice will prevail!