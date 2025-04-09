BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith AHS Extortion Scandal - Yesterday I was informed that my WISE payment account was shut down without explanation or warning.

Alberta government of Premier @ABDanielleSmith continues to freeze and raid my STRIPE Account and my @GiveSendGo $215,000 legal fund as we prepare Court Action against Premier Smith's team and her former allies at Alberta Health Services.

My Ivermectin Clinic and I are being systematically assaulted and financially wiped out.

Today I went to Court to apply to have a $13.5 million lawsuit restored against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta which illegally sabotaged my medical license, and a $22.2 million lawsuit against AHS.

AHS and the College argued to the Judge that they were right to file fraudulent applications and get Court decisions to get themselves out of those lawsuits and then run up exorbitant Court costs (in conspiracy with Trudeau appointed Judges) to extort and threaten my family with.

That's part of the $140,000 that they are currently extorting my family now with, with the help of Premier Danielle Smith's Government.

Court of Appeal Justice Shanner reserved her Decision this morning and will issue her decision in the coming weeks.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government continues to assault and abuse my family and continues to attack my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, freeze and raid my financial accounts, etc.

This is not the Liberals. This is not @MarkJCarney or @JustinTrudeau. They didn't freeze or raid my financial accounts at STRIPE, GiveSendGO or WISE.

This is the UCP government of Premier Danielle Smith doing this to my family and my cancer patients.

When will it be enough?

Albertans want to believe conservatives are the good guys, that they will save Canada. They are so DESPERATE to believe, 15,000 Edmontonians packed a warehouse to see @PierrePoilievre yesterday. The desperation was PALPABLE.

Look at my case.

My family has been tortured by the UCP conservatives since 2019. My children have been repeatedly threatened under the UCP Conservative government.

When I exposed pedophilia and child sexual abuse at AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta on June 17, 2024 at the Event “An Injection of Truth”, UCP leadership was "outraged" and they went public to defend the handful of powerful doctors who abused and raped Alberta's children as young as 5 years old, and defended AHS and the College who protected the pedophiles and child rapists in their own ranks.

And they continue to do so.

Even today in Court, Premier Smith's allies at Alberta Health Services were lying to the Court to get out of trouble, yet again.

The corruption in Alberta is unbelievable and Premier Danielle Smith, so far, has only sided with the bad guys, the criminals, the corrupt bureaucrats that control, every year, $26 billion of Alberta taxpayer dollars.

Premier Danielle Smith betrayed Dr.Roger Hodkinson who had to fight on his own and score a victory against the College of Physicians that dragged him through fraudulent hearings for 3 years, for standing up for the Hippocratic Oath and being an Ethical Doctor in Alberta.

Premier Smith promised Dr.Hodkinson in 2022 she would dissolve the College. She then broke her promise and allowed the College to abuse Dr.Hodkinson and abuse me for the past 3 years.

I'm tired and sick of it.

The political theatre. The constant lies. The fake smiles and fake interviews.

6 month old Alberta babies are still being injected with cancer causing contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

And no one has the spine or the guts to do anything about it. Everyone keeps their mouth shut and goes along to get along.

Conservatives in power are no better than Liberals. There, I've said it.

Just look at what they've done to me and my family.

If you think your vote matters or this can't happen to you, good luck. We will all need it in this rotten province of Alberta and destroyed country of Canada.

Give a gift subscription

Share