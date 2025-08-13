BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is pushing aggressively to criminalize IVERMECTIN within 3 days!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's CPSA team is moving aggressively to criminalize Ivermectin this friday, August 15, 2025.

Smith's CPSA lawyer has just filed a new Affidavit today filled with absolute nonsense, to try to pressure an Edmonton judge on August 15 to give them a fraudulent injunction that would close the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and criminalize Ivermectin use for ALL Albertans.

My incredible lawyer Catherine Christensen is fighting on behalf of thousands of Stage 4 Alberta Cancer patients who are using Ivermectin and whose lives are being put at risk by Premier Danielle Smith's team's actions.

Premier Danielle Smith has lost a tremendous amount of support over these attacks on Cancer patients, debanking of my Cancer Clinic and Extortion scandals where my family and young children have been extorted over a year for over $200,000 (with Court of King’s Bench recently ruling $45,000 will have to be returned to me as they stole even beyond what the corrupt judges allowed).

I urge the remaining supporters of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to come to the Edmonton Courthouse on August 15, 2025 at 10am and see for yourselves this vicious, diabolical attack on Stage 4 Cancer patients.

In the Court lobby you will see a large digital screen. Look for CPSA v Makis.

I will be traveling so I cannot attend but my legal counsel will dissect this attack and expose it for the public to see.

This is not just an assault on Stage 4 Alberta Cancer patients who have been abused or neglected by AHS CancerCare and have no other options left from conventional Oncology.

This is an assault on ALL ALBERTANS!

Don't believe me? SHOW UP TO COURT.

Love Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and think she could never attack Stage 4 Cancer patients and put their lives at risk?

SHOW UP TO COURT.

Do you think Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is helpless and has no clue what’s going on around her?

SHOW UP TO COURT.

Sit in the back benches and listen to the process of how Ivermectin will be criminalized in Alberta (if they win).

What can you do to help?

1. Flood Danielle Smith's Office with phone calls: call 780-427-2251

2. Pack the Courtroom and witness Danielle Smith team's CPSA lawyers viciously attack cancer patients and Ivermectin in front of the public

3. Support my Legal Counsel's @ValourLegal heroic efforts to hold back the authoritarian tsunami that's about to sweep Alberta and is already sweeping the rest of Canada (hiking bans, walking in the woods bans, kayaking bans, fishing bans, etc)

Please donate to our Legal Fund at: http://GiveSendGo.Com/MakisMD

MUCH More to come...

