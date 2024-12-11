BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her AHS lawyers have just filed Court Documents:

threatening my Podcast posted on Twitter/X

seeking to have me imprisoned for 83 days

threatening & extorting my family for ~$56,000

threatening me for going to edmontonpolice

harassing judges for an earlier Court Date

Three weeks ago I posted on Twitter that I was being threatened by Alberta Premier Smith ’s Office and Alberta Health Services lawyers they were working with - threatening they would seek to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

I received those filed Court documents today and I was informed that Premier Danielle Smith's Office is going to double down and work very hard with AHS to have me and my family destroyed as soon as they possibly can.

I received that Court paperwork today (they demanded an earlier Court date in mid January but didn't get it)

Premier Danielle Smith's Office is also going after my Podcast "15 minutes with Dr.Makis", which was posted here on X and Twitter, to SILENCE me.

I am including the sworn AHS Affidavit that references one of my Twitter podcasts THREE times, as yet another reason Premier Smith & AHS want me imprisoned.

In this podcast I say: "UCP government Officials are leaking confidential government documents and emails to corrupt AHS lawyers that are using them to violate the Criminal Code of Canada"

Notice, there is no allegation of defamation here from AHS, because it's true.

Also notice that not a single one of Premier Danielle Smith's AHS Executives have signed any of these legal documents - it's all sworn by legal secretaries like HINDISAAR ABDULLAHI. I have no idea who any of these individuals are.

Attacking my X Twitter Podcast is a big strategic blunder, as I will have my legal counsel reach out to elonmusk's legal team for assistance.

Elon Musk indicated he will assist any doctor who is being silenced for their posts on Twitter - AHS has literally put it in writing that they want me imprisoned for my Twitter posts.

This is the first instance in Canada, where a Canadian doctor is being threatened with 83 days in prison for a Podcast posted on Twitter.

This is what CENSORSHIP looks like. This is what lawfare by the Premier of Alberta and her Big Pharma allies at AHS looks like.

Premier Smith is attempting to align herself with the New Administration of President realDonaldTrump, however, this is nothing more than theatre, she is aligned with Big Pharma, AHS and JustinTrudeau on all matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, abuse of healthcare workers & vaccine injured, etc.

Premier Danielle Smith's Office interferes with Court matters when it comes to silencing honest, ethical doctors and I'm going to prove that in the coming weeks and months.

I will announce my new Legal Counsel tomorrow and I will try to have my GiveSendGo ready tomorrow as well to raise the $55,000 extortion costs that AHS and Premier Danielle Smith are demanding, and legal fees to defend my family.

This process is costing Alberta taxpayers over $10 million dollars in legal fees that AHS lawyers have charged over the years, including this latest filing.

Please pray for my family, and thank you all for your incredible support!

God bless you all.

Give a gift subscription

Share