It seems Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s govt is intent on destroying our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic and she is teaming up with extremely unsavory characters to do it.

In late June 2025 we suffered a catastrophic DUAL attack on our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.

On June 24, 2025, hackers, hired by Premier Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers attacked and paralyzed our Yahoo Email server. We have spent weeks trying to recover. This was an attempt to cut communications between us and our Cancer patients and an attempt to harm as many cancer patients as possible. On June 24, 2025, top Pedophile Leader at College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta CPSA, Dr.Scott McLeod, issued a defamatory news release about our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic on his CPSA website.

This was a highly coordinated attack between Premier Danielle Smith’s team who control AHS lawyers and CPSA which controls medical licenses of all Alberta doctors.

Who is CPSA Registrar Dr.Scott McLeod?

He runs Alberta’s Medical Board, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, appointed under NDP Premier Rachel Notley in 2017. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised Albertans to fire him and dissolve the College before she became Premier, but then went back on her promise.

He re-instated the medical licenses of two doctors who were arrested by RCMP for child pornography, child sex trafficking and had videos of children as young as 5 years old being raped by adults on their computers (Fred Janke, Ghassan Al-Naami). One of them was a Colleague of Scott McLeod - Fred Janke was President of the College of Alberta Family Physicians in 2018 and worked with Scott McLeod to Control the medical licenses of all Alberta doctors (he was arrested for trafficking a 5 year old girl to rape and film child pornography with)

He is a key figure in Alberta’s Pedophilia and Child Sex Abuse crimes

He also persecuted all honest doctors during COVID-19 pandemic including Dr.Roger Hodkinson, Dr.Daniel Nagase and Dr.Gary Davidson who authored Premier Danielle Smith’s COVID-19 Taskforce Report (which called for halt of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines but was completely ignored by Danielle Smith).

SCOTT MCLEOD June 24 Attack on our Ivermectin Cancer Clinic:

My Take…

As many of you already know, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s team has worked closely with their own AHS lawyers and CPSA to threaten and extort my family for $200,000 and about $142,000 was ultimately stolen from my Stripe Account.

It seemed they wanted to break me financially. It failed abysmally as my followers raised over $200,000 on my GiveSendGo Legal Fund.

Since that financial has failed, they are escalating their attacks.

The hacking attack on our server on June 24, 2025 lasted 3 days and resulted in almost 2000 emails from Cancer patients being lost. We recovered most of them but not all.

It has taken weeks to try and recover from this hacking attack and we are moving onto a different, more secure server to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

But Premier Danielle Smith is now waging a full on war on Ivermectin and Cancer patients in Alberta and I need help in stopping these attacks.

I can’t do this alone.

Flood her office with phone calls. 780-427-2251

Flood Scott McLeod’s CPSA Office with phone calls.

I suspect their goal is to get Cancer patients severely harmed or killed so they can blame it on Ivermectin and shut down Ivermectin use in Alberta completely.

Please don’t let them get away with this!

Give a gift subscription

Share