BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is in a PANIC! They got caught trying to criminalize IVERMECTIN in Alberta and face International outrage

BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is in a PANIC!

They've been caught in their efforts to criminalize IVERMECTIN and they didn't expect such strong International outrage!

Flood Premier Smith's Office with phone calls on monday! Call 780-427-2251.

