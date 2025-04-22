My Take…

"We need a REAL vaccine passport in Alberta. One that is mandated everywhere" - Alberta’s BRAND NEW Chief Medical Officer of Health.

At this point, Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government is mocking all Albertans and spitting in their faces.

Try to explain this woke psychopath being hired as our new Public Health Chief.

“No healthcare worker should be unimmunized”.

Denna Hinshaw was a saint in comparison. Jason Kenney was a saint.

“No more excuses”.

Roll up your sleeves, fellow Albertans who gave 91% support to Danielle Smith.

Roll up your sleeves, and keep them rolled up.

Danielle’s new team has many, many new mRNA jabs ready to go, door to door to keep you and your Alberta children “safe”.

