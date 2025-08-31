COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrsctNative's avatar
PrsctNative
4h

Such evil! Praying for you and your continued battle to help those affected by CA like me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane Weber's avatar
Diane Weber
4h

It's terrifying when a politician, with power and resources, operates a personal vendetta against a citizen. God bless you, my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture