BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's govt files Court Application to criminalize and eliminate the use of IVERMECTIN in Alberta!

The Court Application was brought by Danielle Smith's bureaucrat, top Pedophile Leader and Registrar of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta:

Dr.Scott McLeod, who has been attacking IVERMECTIN use in Alberta since COVID began (and reinstating the medical licenses of child rapists involved in Alberta's Pedophile and Child Pornography Communities).

Scott McLeod was a doctor in the Canadian Armed Forces before he was appointed by the Trudeau-Notley alliance to the leadership of CPSA in 2017. He has controlled the medical licenses of 11,000 Alberta doctors since 2017 and sabotaged my original Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute.

I have just hired a Military Specialist lawyer with extensive background in Healthcare (Catherine Christensen, Valour Law)

The College (CPSA) has no legislative authority to attack our Health Coaching or Ivermectin Cancer Clinic, legislative authority given to them by the Provincial Government of Alberta under Health Professions Act.

They are overstepping their legal limits and if they get a corrupt Judge to sign off on any Court Order, they will criminalize and shut down ANY health practitioner who tries to help anyone with IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE or MEBENDAZOLE.

This is how @ABDanielleSmith will criminalize the use of Ivermectin in Alberta and she is doing it quietly under everyone's noses.

You MUST fight this.

Flood Danielle Smith's Office with phone calls on Monday: 780-427-2251.

Flood CPSA Scott McLeod's Office with phone calls on Monday: 780-969-4969.

Scott McLeod, as a key Leader in Alberta's Pedophile Community, has been targeting doctors who use Ivermectin since 2020 while simultaneously protecting doctors who engage in child sex abuse, child sex trafficking and child pornography.

Call Danielle Smith and tell her not only is this unacceptable, but Scott McLeod must be IMMEDIATELY removed and this Court Application withdrawn.

For those of you Albertans, who still worship Danielle Smith, realize that not only is Danielle responsible for the actions of CPSA by law, she also has a legal duty to ensure CPSA is serving the best interests of Albertans.

If CPSA is harming thousands of Cancer patients who use Ivermectin and may possibly get some of these patients killed, the responsibility lies squarely with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who is responsible for all of CPSA's actions under law, as Premier of Alberta.

