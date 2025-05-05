Alberta Oncologist suffers psychotic episode:

This Alberta doctor @HemeonABnorth claims to be a hematologist/Oncologist.

Yesterday she made a very bizarre post about Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

She claimed that I visited a small town in Alberta (Grande Prairie) to “sell his toxic ineffective antiparasite meds” and her Oncology colleagues were '“inundated with confusing blood work showing liver injury until patients confessed they were taking Ivermectin & Fenbendazole.”

There is only one problem. None of this happened.

I haven’t been to Grande Prairie in three years and NEVER spoke there about Ivermectin or Cancer.

I don’t know what “Event” took place there on “Feb.7” or who was there, but no one met me and no one could have had “abnormal blood work” or “liver injury” on account of me.

Did she hallucinate this or just make it up to attack and smear me?

This is dangerous defamation. If anyone knows who she is, please send me her name to makisw79@yahoo.com.

University of Calgary Dean of Medicine Dr.Jon Meddings incites violence due to Ivermectin & Fenbendazole

Going off the above fraudulent post by “DrHeme”, Dr.Jon Meddings who is a former University of Calgary Dean of Medicine, says “I really want to see alternative medicine practitioners charged - they are killing people”.

This is incitement to violence on the basis of a fake, made up Twitter post by “DrHeme”.

I have forwarded these to my legal counsel James Kitchen for his advice.

Should I go to the police and file a report?

If anyone knows how these two individuals can be contacted, please let me know!

“DrHeme”, Twitter handle: @hemeoncABNorth, claims to be an Oncologist in Northern Alberta

Dr.Jon Meddings, University of Calgary Dean of Medicine, presumably lives and works in Calgary.

