BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Health Services has filed a LAWSUIT against the Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner because AHS was ordered to release documents about the sabotage of my Cancer Program and murder of my cancer patients!!

In 2016, Alberta Health Services leader Verna Yiu conspired with the College of Physicians to illegally sabotage my cancer program and murder my cancer patients.

As a result, over 2000 cancer patients died and AHS spent the next 9 years and over $10 million in legal fees and a dozen bribed Judges COVERING IT UP.

This included a $400,000 cash offer to me in 2017 in exchange for my silence.

When I refused, they took my medical license hostage and have held it hostage ever since

The Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner @ABoipc just ordered AHS to release documents about the murder of my cancer patients.

AHS refused.

Now AHS is suing the Privacy Commissioner!

For those who haven't been following, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team has been helping AHS cover up the murder of my cancer patients since she was elected, and has been trying to extort my family and bankrupt me to silence me once and for all.

THIS is what they are COVERING up:

AHS murdered close to 2500 Cancer patients at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton and then covered it up.

Alberta Premiers Rachel Notley, Jason Kenney and Danielle Smith helped in the cover-ups to protect their corrupt AHS bureaucrats.

Now, AHS is suing the Alberta Privacy Commissioner so they don't have to release the documents of these cancer patient murders.

I don't even know what to say anymore.

We live in a clown world.

Give a gift subscription

Share