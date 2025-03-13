BREAKING NEWS:

My Legal Counsel has informed me that Alberta Health Services lawyers are threatening to not fully withdraw the fraudulent "83 days imprisonment" Court Application unless I pay them another $45,000 by tomorrow noon.

My family continues to be extorted for a total of $140,000 by AHS and my Stripe account has been frozen and is being "raided" in an unprecedented act of persecution against a doctor.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office leaked confidential government documents to AHS to make this extortion plot possible, although now that the AHS CEO accused Premier Smith and her inner circle of massive corruption involving a Turkish Tylenol Tycoon, involving $600+ million in contracts, it's hard to know if they're still collaborating closely on this particular crime.

I am collecting evidence for RCMP Alberta of this entire extortion plot involving the Alberta government and I am happy to testify to the RCMP and do so under oath.

If someone can arrange a meeting with me and RCMP Officers involved in actively investigating AHS, please let me know.

I will bring you more on this tomorrow.....

In the meantime, Premier Danielle Smith's Office can be reached at this phone number: (780) 427-2251 if you want to express your thoughts about this.

Give a gift subscription

Share