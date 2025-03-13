BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Health Services lawyers want another $45,000 by noon tomorrow or they won't drop the fraudulent "83 days imprisonment" Court Application. Raid on my Stripe account continues...
BREAKING NEWS:
My Legal Counsel has informed me that Alberta Health Services lawyers are threatening to not fully withdraw the fraudulent "83 days imprisonment" Court Application unless I pay them another $45,000 by tomorrow noon.
My family continues to be extorted for a total of $140,000 by AHS and my Stripe account has been frozen and is being "raided" in an unprecedented act of persecution against a doctor.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office leaked confidential government documents to AHS to make this extortion plot possible, although now that the AHS CEO accused Premier Smith and her inner circle of massive corruption involving a Turkish Tylenol Tycoon, involving $600+ million in contracts, it's hard to know if they're still collaborating closely on this particular crime.
I am collecting evidence for RCMP Alberta of this entire extortion plot involving the Alberta government and I am happy to testify to the RCMP and do so under oath.
You, my friend are over the target... How can we help...? Those of us who are retired, and have less means, but have the time, but not the $$$, we are here for you... We have been following you... to turn back the Medical tyranny, that our U.S. Constitution does NOT cover. These satanic beings have hyjacked our moral law. Never forget one person with the truth is the majority... Thomas Jefferson. My personal hero. Never forget, we can not fight His fight alone. If you are alone, contact my Melody. God speed. Bill
I am praying 🙏 there will be justice meted against these criminals. 🙏