COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindan's avatar
Lindan
1h

5.5 years is not enough of a punishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
1h

The answer is simple but too horrible for people to accept. We have had a world government for some time, despite rivalry between various middle managers. All of the participants, whatever their ancestry, are members of an evil anti-human cult. Abuse of children, euthanasia (human sacrifice) and abortion (human sacrifice) are three of the features of this cult, and there are much more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture