Former BC Interior Health and Alberta AHS top doctor officially loses medical license after child sex conviction

Nicholas Johansen - May 21, 2025 / 3:44 pm

The former chief medical health officer of Interior Health has officially lost his license to practice medicine after he was convicted more than two years ago of sexually touching a child in Alberta.

Following a three-day trial, 56-year-old Albert de Villiers was convicted in February 2023 of the sexual interference of a child in relation to multiple incidents that occurred in Grande Prairie, Alta. between 2018 and 2020.

The victim was between seven and nine years old when the assaults occurred, and involved de Villiers showing the child pornography and touching the child's penis with his hands and mouth.

De Villiers was arrested in June 2021 in Kelowna and was sentenced to a 5.5-year jail term in June 2023.

In a public notification released Tuesday, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC said de Villiers has agreed to “voluntarily resign and surrender” his CPSBC licence, effective March 1, 2023.

He has also agreed to not apply for a medical licence in any other jurisdiction.

“The Inquiry Committee concluded that Dr. De Villiers’s conduct was egregious and determined that his irrevocable commitment to resign as a registrant of CPSBC and to never reapply for registration in British Columbia or any other jurisdictions was appropriate in the circumstances,” the CPSBC said in its release.

Long-time medical health officer

De Villiers served in Kelowna as Interior Health's chief medical health officer from the summer of 2020 to June 2021, when the charges were laid against him.

Prior to moving to the Okanagan, de Villiers worked as a medical health officer for Alberta Health Services for 16 years.

The allegations he's been convicted of occurred while he was employed by Alberta Health Services.

De Villiers collected a salary of $346,000 from Interior Health in the fiscal year 2022-2023, a full year after he had been charged.

He took a “general paid leave” beginning on June 9, 2023, but returned to work in an “administrative” role on Oct. 4

(read those two sentences again)

He was fired after he was convicted, about 20 months after the charges were first laid.

During sentencing, Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Shaina Leonard noted that de Villiers' loss of employment should be considered in his sentencing.

“While the loss of the ability to practice medicine does not diminish the gravity of the offence or the moral culpability of the offender, it is nonetheless a significant collateral consequence," Justice Leonard said. "And it is appropriate that it be considered as a part of the personal circumstances of the offender.”

High moral blameworthiness

The victim told his mother about de Villiers' assaults in May 2021, and later told police the assaults occurred "again, again and again."

After de Villiers was arrested, an officer asked him if he had ever licked the child's penis. In response, de Villiers' asked the officer to "define lick."

De Villiers denied the allegations at trial.

The Crown had sought an eight-year jail term, but Justice Leonard settled on the five and a half year jail term instead.

“The offender's moral blameworthiness is high,” Justice Leonard said. “The offender exploited the victim's vulnerability by taking advantage of the offender's position of trust as a trusted friend of the family.”

More allegations

De Villiers was also charged with a number of other child sex crimes against another alleged victim, which allegedly occurred between been January 2017 and December 2019 in Alberta.

But rather than go to trial, the Crown let de Villiers enter into a two-year peace bond in connection with those allegations.

======

My Take…

This is one of four Pedophile Doctors who were publicly praised and defended by Alberta Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange in June 2024 after I exposed them publicly at the most popular UCP Conservative event of the year: “An Injection of Truth” held on June 17, 2024.

Although 95% of my presentation was about children being injured by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, I did have two slides to point out that Alberta children were also in danger from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta - an institution that was routinely releasing pedophiles back into the community.

The spokesperson for Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange issued a public statement on June 19, 2024, stating that my exposure of these 4 Pedophile doctors was “inflammatory” and the allegations of child sexual abuse were “simply untrue”.

At the time, Dr.Albert de Villiers had already served 1 year of a 5.5 year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a 7 year old boy (this story).

At the time, all 4 pedophile doctors had been arrested by RCMP for sex crimes against children. UCP leaders knew this, because UCP leadership including Premier Danielle Smith were receiving texts DURING my presentation from UCP insiders who were present at the June 17 event at which I presented.

Normally that would have been enough to bring down the Alberta government of Premier Danielle Smith but Pedophilia is above the law in Alberta and seems to be fully supported by both NDP and UCP as well as Alberta’s entire media.

For the first time ever, I was publicly attacked by former Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who defended the 4 pedophile doctors as well. As did her entire NDP caucus.

PRESS RELEASE Of Alberta Minister of Health defending 4 Pedophile Doctors exposed during the “An Injection of Truth” event:

My Presentation:

THIS IS WHAT UCP LEADERSHIP had a problem with.

Read this again. UCP attacked me for exposing this.

CONCLUSION:

The UCP and NDP don’t agree on almost anything but when it came to doctors sexually assaulting Alberta children, BOTH were united in standing with the pedophile child sex abusers, and against child victims.

To this day, I have not received an apology from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

I do expect one.

To this day, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has not fired her Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange for publicly supporting 4 doctors who were arrested by RCMP for sex crimes against children as young as 5 years old and for viciously attacking me for exposing them publicly and the fact that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta protected each of them and kept their record clean on their own website that is visited by parents.

Why did the UCP government of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith publicly defend 4 doctors who raped children, participated in child pornography and engaged in child sex trafficking?

I want answers.

Albertans should want them too.

Sadly, most Albertans simply don’t care.

