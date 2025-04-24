BREAKING NEWS: Another FRAUDULENT WEBSITE!!

It looks like the Alberta government of Premier Danielle Smith may be at it again...

There is another fake website up pretending to be me!

This has been the modus operandii of the Alberta government and their AHS lawyers who have set up multiple fake websites and fake facebook accounts using stolen images and material from my social media in order to defraud cancer patients and steal their medical information!

The goal is to destroy my world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic which has put to shame the new $2 billion Calgary Cancer Center.

@ABDanielleSmith's inner circle is being investigated for fraud by @RCMPAlberta with over $600 million of questionable deals with Alberta Health Services and private surgical facilities.

I am still being extorted by Premier Smith's team for $140,000 (we have paid $55,000 so far) and the threats to imprison me for 83 days were quietly withdrawn in March 2025 when it became too politically toxic.

My @STRIPE Account is still frozen and being raided and my @GiveSendGo and $215,000 Legal Fund remains crippled...

This is currently the biggest scandal in Alberta, but everyone is distracted with the Federal Election.

Please don't interact with scammers!!

You may be giving money and your medical info to the most corrupt government in Alberta's history. UCP and AHS have no shame and they’ll stop at nothing, including fraud.

I have no Facebook

I have no TikTok

I have no WhatsApp

I have no Telegram

I have no Signal

I will not text you

I will not call you

I have no website.

I have @X and I have sub.stack. That's it.

Don't fall for these scams!

If someone has the skills, please take this website down!

