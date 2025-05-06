INTERESTING POSTS FROM DR.AISHA BRUCE:

My Take…

Dr.Aisha Bruce, University of Alberta Associate Professor & Edmonton Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist, has made several defamatory posts on @X making false allegations of cancer patient harm, which never happened!

Every allegation was a fabricated lie. I have notified my legal counsel @KitchenWellsLaw and we will be taking immediate legal action against Dr.Aisha Bruce (@UAlberta) and Dr. Jon Meddings (@UCalgary) for defamation and incitement to violence on Twitter.

Everyone is entitled to their views on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole for use in cancer, however, having a difference of opinion doesn't give anyone the right to engage in character assassination, defamation, reputation harm, and incitement to violence.

Dr. Jon Meddings, Dean of Medicine at @UCalgaryMed should know better than to accuse a Colleague of "killing people".

I will keep you all updated on this development, I believe this is an coordinated campaign and these two are just a small part of it.

