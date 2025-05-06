COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise Dupuis's avatar
Denise Dupuis
42m

Cannot believe the daily corruption running rampant in Canada . God be with you Dr Makis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary Lou Longworth's avatar
Mary Lou Longworth
24m

Thank you for posting all these negative comments. It's a reality check on just how insane this vaccince/covid ideology has gone. Religious fanatics are mild by comparison. It's a similar explosive vitriolic attack on HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. The pace has picked up and is more vocal and threatening than ever. Reminder to me to see we are in the midst of a spiritual darkness of sorts and our weapons are prayer. II Corinthians 10:4- 'The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.' and Ephesians 6:10- '10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture