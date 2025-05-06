BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Doctors: Dr.Aisha Bruce (University of Alberta) and Dr. Jon Meddings (Dean, University of Calgary) are behind the recent coordinated defamation campaign and attack on my Clinic!
INTERESTING POSTS FROM DR.AISHA BRUCE:
My Take…
Dr.Aisha Bruce, University of Alberta Associate Professor & Edmonton Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist, has made several defamatory posts on @X making false allegations of cancer patient harm, which never happened!
Every allegation was a fabricated lie. I have notified my legal counsel @KitchenWellsLaw and we will be taking immediate legal action against Dr.Aisha Bruce (@UAlberta) and Dr. Jon Meddings (@UCalgary) for defamation and incitement to violence on Twitter.
Everyone is entitled to their views on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole for use in cancer, however, having a difference of opinion doesn't give anyone the right to engage in character assassination, defamation, reputation harm, and incitement to violence.
Dr. Jon Meddings, Dean of Medicine at @UCalgaryMed should know better than to accuse a Colleague of "killing people".
Cannot believe the daily corruption running rampant in Canada . God be with you Dr Makis
Thank you for posting all these negative comments. It's a reality check on just how insane this vaccince/covid ideology has gone. Religious fanatics are mild by comparison. It's a similar explosive vitriolic attack on HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. The pace has picked up and is more vocal and threatening than ever. Reminder to me to see we are in the midst of a spiritual darkness of sorts and our weapons are prayer. II Corinthians 10:4- 'The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds. We demolish arguments and every pretension that sets itself up against the knowledge of God, and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.' and Ephesians 6:10- '10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.